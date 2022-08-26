‘Stop signs EVERY block on Pike’ — Three more intersections join effort to slow and control traffic in busiest areas of Capitol Hill

Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
capitolhillseattle.com
Mayor’s parks spending plan includes adding new Park Rangers to Cal Anderson
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is out with his $115 million per year spending plan for the city’s public spaces that his administration says is focused on making sure the existing parks and playfields “remain welcoming areas for recreation, learning, and healthy communities parks” as the city continues to grapple with an ongoing homelessness crisis while trying to emerge from the challenges of the pandemic.
capitolhillseattle.com
June fire leaves damaged apartment building and First Hill classic nightclub Vito’s in limbo
The aftermath of the June fire that left three people seriously injured in a First Hill apartment building is impacting the homes of residents and left a neighborhood nightlife institution closed indefinitely. The rescued occupants from The Madison Apartments are reportedly recovering from their injuries while required significant work to...
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
capitolhillseattle.com
More news from Belmont at E Olive Way as Captain Black’s and Stumbling Monk team up to purchase property — UPDATE
Yes, brunch is coming back to the slope of E Olive Way at Belmont as Glo’s is teaming up with neighbor Captain Black’s for an indefinite pop-up breakfast stay. But there is a much larger deal afoot. Ownership of Black’s and fellow E Olive Way neighbor and drinking spot the Stumbling Monk are linking up in a land deal that puts the venues in control of their destiny, purchasing the real estate that hit the market earlier this year for nearly $4 million.
Man ‘fishing for cash’ at bank drop boxes across Snohomish County behind bars
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The man officials say was “fishing for cash” at more than a dozen banks across Snohomish County, including Bothell and Mount Vernon, is now behind bars. Officials said that 27-year-old Sean Stewart has been on this “fishing expedition” for months. They said it...
1 Killed, 1 Injured in North Seattle Shooting
North Seattle,WA: Seattle Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of two individuals that left one dead in North Seattle early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. A shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Way and Aurora Avenue. Responding officers found one person deceased on the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 21-26, 2022
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject fled from police in a vehicle. 20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported. 10110 block Holly Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 regarding a male subject...
capitolhillseattle.com
Regional Homelessness Authority says progress in sweeping encampments from along I-5 in Seattle
Local officials say a program to fund removal of encampments from state property along I-5 has successfully cleared three camps in Seattle including one near the base of Capitol Hill at the Olive Way onramp to I-5. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced the latest “successful encampment resolution this...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
77-Year-Old Philip Cushman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In King County (King County, WA)
According to the King County Detective, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Vashon Island on Monday. The officials stated that 77-year-old Philip Cushman was found dead at around 7:30 p.m. on Thorsen Road South West near South West Bank Road on Monday. His wife stated that Philip went on a walk...
masonwebtv.com
Mason Lake Road Structure Fire
Central Mason Fire & EMS crews responded to a house fire on Mason Lake Road Tuesday evening. All occupants of the home escaped without injury. Fire damage was contained to one bedroom, with smoke damage throughout the residence. The fire was reported at 6:23 PM with the first CMFE unit...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
Bystanders stop two separate attempted child kidnappings
Two separate kidnappings were narrowly avoided on Tuesday in under two hours when bystanders intervened, according to Seattle Police. The incidents happened in the middle of the day in downtown Seattle and in the View Ridge neighborhood. Police said they received a report just before 11:15 a.m. that a man...
q13fox.com
Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night. Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at...
KXRO.com
Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital
A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
q13fox.com
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
KOMO News
Police investigating after three stabbed in Kent apartment complex
Three adults were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday evening after a reported stabbing. Puget Sound Fire confirmed it and the Kent Police Department (KPD) were called to the Central Flats Apartments in the 1000 block of Central Ave. North around 4 p.m. Three people were stabbed and rushed to...
Good News: Everett couple finds dog after pup stolen in running car
A 1-year-old puppy who was stolen in a car that was stolen on Aug. 20, has been safely found in Skagit County on Monday. The car, a BMW X5, was stolen from the 11000 block of Evergreen Way and recovered Saturday in Tulalip. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted...
