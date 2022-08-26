‘Stop signs EVERY block on Pike’ — Three more intersections join effort to slow and control traffic in busiest areas of Capitol Hill

Yes, brunch is coming back to the slope of E Olive Way at Belmont as Glo’s is teaming up with neighbor Captain Black’s for an indefinite pop-up breakfast stay. But there is a much larger deal afoot. Ownership of Black’s and fellow E Olive Way neighbor and drinking spot the Stumbling Monk are linking up in a land deal that puts the venues in control of their destiny, purchasing the real estate that hit the market earlier this year for nearly $4 million.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO