boisestatepublicradio.org
Reclaim Idaho keeps close eye on special legislative session
Thursday at 8:00 am lawmakers gathered in the statehouse in Boise and gaveled in a special session of the Idaho legislature. The session was called by Gov. Brad Little, who is the only one who can call a special session, and Little said his goal is to cut taxes and boost education funding. Little pulled together a lot of bipartisan support on a bill that will use some of the state’s $2 billion surplus to give everyone a one-time tax rebate and cut income taxes by more than $150 million.
Boise Entrepreneur Week Returns
Boise Entrepreneur Week is fast approaching. If you're not familiar, it's the largest entrepreneurial event in our state and one of the largest in the west. And the goal is simple and straightforward - to celebrate and build Idaho's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Nick Crabbs and Tiam Rastegar, co-chairs of this year's event, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.
Idaho StoryCorps: Finding hope in the kindness of a stranger in Boise
"How ... how is this happening to me?" That’s what ran through Lisa Sanchez’s mind as she rummaged through her purse looking for change to buy enough gas to get to work. She had a good job, a house, a car … but she didn’t have enough money to get by, let alone buy some gas.
Idaho, you need to meet these environmental advocates. It’s their passion, not their politics.
Asha Muhingi’s and Jayden Rehwalt’s pasts are dramatically different. Rehwalt was born and raised in Boise and Muhingi was a refugee from Congo before coming to Boise at nine years old. But their passion for change and their hopes for treating the planet with greater respect are one-and-the-same.
Idaho’s affordable housing situation is ‘dire’
In Idaho, the need for more housing is dire, especially affordable housing. According to one group, Idaho has a shortage of over 24,000 affordable rental units. And they say housing insecurity can lead to depression, anxiety, and a greater chance of COVID-19. It's also creating a shortage of doctors and nurses.
Mountain West states share in $560 million push to plug abandoned oil and gas wells
The Interior Department is giving 24 states, including five in the Mountain West, a total of $560 million to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells on state and private lands, the agency announced last week. The five states in the region are each getting $25 million to begin plugging...
FTC says Idaho company's digital tracking data service often puts unaware users at risk
The Federal Trade Commission is suing Sandpoint, Idaho-based Kochava, alleging its digital tracking data service can identify people visiting sensitive places, like religious spaces or medical offices offering reproductive healthcare. Established in 2011, Kochava pulls precise geolocation data from millions of Americans' cell phones each week to package up and...
'Tensions are high' in Mississippi town that fired police chief with history of racist abuse
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jerry Mitchell, founder of the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, about its reporting that led to the firing of Lexington, Mississippi, Police Chief Sam Dobbins. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
