Tragic details of Naomi Judd’s suicide revealed in autopsy report

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd’s death have been revealed.

An autopsy report from the Nashville medical examiner’s office and obtained by Page Six Friday confirms that Judd died by suicide after being found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30.

“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the document also states.

According to the autopsy report, the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.”

Judd’s cause of death was suspected to be a suicide within days of the country superstar’s death given her public battle with mental health .

The toxicology report, also provided by the Nashville medical examiner’s office, revealed the 76-year-old musician had several different drugs in her system at the time of death, including ones used to treat insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression and seizures.

Naomi Judd’s manner of death has been ruled a suicide, according to her autopsy report. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

The award-winning country musician also had “what appears to be the words ‘suit case'” written in “faint pen ink on the palm of the left hand,” according to the medical examiner.

Judd had a medical history of struggling with “significant” anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism, the doc adds.

Daughters Ashley (left) and Wynonna (right) paid tribute to their mom at a memorial in May. Getty Images

“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors,” the report also says. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”

Her daughter Ashley Judd confirmed on “Good Morning America” that her mother shot herself and the actress was the one who “discovered” her deceased.

“She used a weapon. My mother used a firearm,” the “Double Jeopardy” star, 54, told Diane Sawyer in May. “So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”

Earlier this month, surviving members of Judd’s family filed a request to keep her death records sealed due to the “graphic” manner in which she died.

Ashley, her sister, Wynonna Judd, and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, said in court documents obtained by NBC that releasing investigative records may cause them “emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”

A rep for Naomi’s estate did not immediately return Page Six’s request’s for comment on the findings of the star’s autopsy report.