Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
KUTV
Memorial takes shape in Provo where 2 siblings were killed while walking to school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The community is coming together to support a family that lost two young children who were hit and killed on their way to school. The crash happened Monday morning in Provo. Police said Darren Albertson, 59, who is from Provo, hit the 10- and 9-year-old...
KUTV
Late season heat wave will bring triple digit temperatures to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A late season heat wave is forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the state of Utah this week. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the incoming high temperatures are rare as we approach the beginning of September. "This will be the hottest...
KUTV
Little leaguer's family credits faith, prayer in recovery from brain injury
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson welcomed the 12-year-old back to Utah Tuesday. Oliverson boarded a medical flight in Pennsylvania and made the long journey back to his home state. He’s now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital. “I just gave him a big...
KUTV
Trio remains at large with toddler after May homicide in SSL grocery store parking lot
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives is a trio wanted in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of a grocery store that happened back in May. A toddler caught in the middle of this is missing...
KUTV
Utah County nonprofit hopes to 'empower' families by providing them extra support
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County nonprofit provides extra support to low income families or families who have children with special needs or disabilities. "We are all about empowering families, one child at a time," said Rachelle Rutherfod, CEO of Kids on the Move. Kids on the Move...
KUTV
BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
KUTV
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
KUTV
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
KUTV
Mother carries on son's legacy to de-stigmatize substance use disorder
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Provisional CDC data shows more than 100,000 people overdosed in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in April of 2021. Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and Utahns all over the state are remembering lost loved ones. “Today would have been Evan's 35th...
KUTV
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
KUTV
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
KUTV
Uncertainty greets parents on first day of school in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents whose children attend school in the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for the first day of school, which starts Tuesday. Students will get their room, locker and teacher assignments for the new year. One more thing they will get is a lot of uncertainty.
KUTV
UHP remind all drivers to pull over to right shoulder when experiencing car trouble
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to pull over to the right shoulder when experiencing car problems. UHP posted photos from a crash that began with a flat tire on their Facebook page. Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 in...
KUTV
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
KUTV
Utes honor fallen teammates Jordan, Lowe with custom hand-painted helmets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Utes are honoring a pair of fallen teammates in an incredibly unique way for this year's game against the USC Trojans, revealing custom hand-painted helmets to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan, who died within a year of each other. According to...
KUTV
Delta pilots picket for 3rd time this year as busy travel weekend approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports are expected to be packed as travelers bookend their summers with flights for the Labor Day Weekend, and the Salt Lake International Airport is no exception. As passengers board planes on Thursday for the holiday travel weekend, though, off-duty pilots with Delta Airlines...
KUTV
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
KUTV
Black students at BYU call for change after fan yells racial slur at volleyball player
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Black BYU students are calling for change at the school three days after an alleged racist incident on campus. It comes after Friday’s volleyball match where a Duke player said someone from the student section was shouting racist threats. The athlete said at the...
KUTV
Duke volleyball player speaks with ESPN after being called racial slur at BYU game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is continuing to speak out after she was allegedly threatened by a BYU fan using racial slurs. She spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe about the incident and said she hopes it ultimately creates awareness and encourages change. "I believe that...
KUTV
The Weekly Huddle: Utes and Cougars open season
(KUTV) - It's officially week one of the college football season, and all of our local teams are in action this weekend to begin their seasons. In this week's edition of The Weekly Huddle, former BYU running back Alema Harrington and former Utah State quarterback Riley Jensen join Adam Mikulich on Talkin' Sports to recap the Aggies' win last week against UConn and get you ready for this weekend's games for the Utes, Cougars, and Aggies.
