Sandy, UT

Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Health
Sandy, UT
Utah State
Sandy, UT
KUTV

BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Mother carries on son's legacy to de-stigmatize substance use disorder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Provisional CDC data shows more than 100,000 people overdosed in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in April of 2021. Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and Utahns all over the state are remembering lost loved ones. “Today would have been Evan's 35th...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

The Weekly Huddle: Utes and Cougars open season

(KUTV) - It's officially week one of the college football season, and all of our local teams are in action this weekend to begin their seasons. In this week's edition of The Weekly Huddle, former BYU running back Alema Harrington and former Utah State quarterback Riley Jensen join Adam Mikulich on Talkin' Sports to recap the Aggies' win last week against UConn and get you ready for this weekend's games for the Utes, Cougars, and Aggies.
LOGAN, UT

