ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

How Can Rockets Trade For Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell?

By Jeremy Brener
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THbfJ_0hWy4DgE00

Could the Rockets pull off one of the wildest trades ever?

The Houston Rockets have been looking for the right time to escape the doldrums of the NBA and launch themselves back into relevancy.

While many believe that time will come in the 2023 offseason when two max contract slots open up, there's slight potential for that to come a little bit sooner.

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of trade rumors all summer long, and while the New York Knicks and Miami Heat have been the most interested in him, Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would bring the six-year veteran to Houston.

Houston Rockets receive: Donovan Mitchell
Utah Jazz receive: Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., Usman Garuba, 2023 first-round pick (via MIL), 2024 first-round pick (via BKN), 2026 first-round pick (via BKN) and 2028 first-round pick

The deal would send four first-round picks to Utah along with four players. Veteran Eric Gordon would help match salaries, but Kevin Porter Jr., KJ Martin and Usman Garuba would help the Jazz with some strong prospects at the beginning of a rebuilding situation.

Despite the unlikeliness behind such a deal, it's worth noting that a move like this could put Houston back in the playoff mix in the Western Conference, and while the timeline for this specific deal may not fit, a similar deal down the line could end up being what happens.

By trading for Mitchell, it would likely slide Jalen Green into more of a point guard role and allow him to run the offense on most possessions.

A Green-Mitchell backcourt pairing has shades of the philosophy the Rockets had while the team employed James Harden. The Rockets tried to build their team around the guards and allow everything else to work itself out.

Given how the team is currently constructed, it appears the next generation of contending Rockets could once again be built in the backcourt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
407
Followers
360
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy