Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
40-year City Employee Retires
Time flies when you’re hard at work and never take a moment to look up and see how far you’ve come... It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 40 years since Joseph Dolwick began his career with the City of Cheyenne. Just three days after his arrival into town, Dolwick credits his mother-in-law’s help with him getting a job with the city.
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Labor Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up will take place Saturday, September 3, due to the holiday. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station...
New Officers Join Cheyenne Police
We are pleased to announce the hiring of two new police officers!. Blake Martin and Jayson Tretter were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, August 22 at the Public Safety Center. The new officers will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY. Both recruits...
Cheyenne Frontier Days™ General Committee Names Caitlin Garcia 2023 Lady-In-Waiting
Caitlin Garcia has been named Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) Lady-In-Waiting 2023 after a selection process including submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, a horsemanship skills demonstration, and an interview. Caitlin is the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia. She is a 2017 graduate of Cheyenne Central High School. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne UW Student Travels to Thailand to Work with Elephants
This summer, Mackenzie Faircloth, 20, of Cheyenne, WY, spent two weeks in Thailand helping animals, discovering Thai culture, and learning hands-on what it’s like to be a veterinarian. Traveling with study-abroad organization Loop Abroad, Mackenzie was selected as part of a small team that volunteered giving care at a dog shelter and spent a week working directly with rescued elephants at an elephant sanctuary.
Road Work Beginning on WYO 216 in Albin
Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin road work along Wyoming Highway 216 today, weather permitting. The project consists of milling and paving a section of the highway that runs through Albin, from mile markers 15.7-16.2. Crews will then address a section of US Highway...
CRMC Foundation to Host Sixth Annual Great Bison Shuffle Trail Run
Proceeds to Benefit CRMC’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programs. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Great Bison Shuffle trail run and fundraiser at Terry Bison Ranch south of Cheyenne on September 10. This year’s Shuffle will feature a half marathon, 10K run, 5K walk/run,...
Cheyenne Elks Club Donates to Local Food Pantries
Two local community food pantries recently received donations from the Cheyenne Elks Club #660. Needs Inc. and the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry each received $3,000 to help address the food insecurity requirements of residents in the community. In the Cheyenne area, approximately 11% of households struggle with food insecurity with the number increasing to 14% for households with children. A large proportion of these hungry individuals rely on food pantries to assist with their nutritional requirements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Updates Covid Policy
Please be aware of the changes made to our Visitor Policy regarding the Mother-Baby Unit. This policy has been updated as of August 19, 2022. Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms. Please do not enter with symptoms unless you are seeking medical care.
Governing Body Schedules Goal Setting Work Session for August 29th
Mayor Patrick Collins and the Cheyenne City Council will hold a Goal Setting Work Session on Monday, August 29th at 6:00 p.m., in Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The meeting will serve as an update and continuance to the Governing Body’s previous goal-setting sessions held...
Legacy Workshops Scheduled for Casper and Cheyenne
Considering your own legacy is the theme for AARP Wyoming sessions in Cheyenne and Casper. AARP Wyoming State Volunteer President Kate Sarosy will lead free Legacy events in Cheyenne on August 18 and Casper on September 14. Space at each of these free workshops is limited to the first 20...
Library’s Deputy Director of Public Service Candidates to Present to the Public
Candidates for the Deputy Director of Public Service position at Laramie County Library System will present to the public on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s Willow Room. Members of the public are encouraged to attend both presentations and provide feedback to the hiring committee. Comment forms will be available during the presentations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ivinson Welcomes New ENT Provider to Cheyenne Clinic
Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne. In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location. Now, the...
Mosquitoes in Laramie County Test Positive, West Nile Virus Carriers
The City of Cheyenne has detected the first pools, or group, of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), this year in Laramie County. The test was confirmed by the Wyoming State Veterinary Lab. The infected mosquitoes were collected from traps near the Sun Valley area and near...
Animal Control Reunites Blind Cat, “Dizzy” With Owner
At approximately 9 p.m. on August 16th, Cheyenne Animal Control received a call regarding an injured cat. The reporting party said they found a blind cat that they believed was injured resting on the hood of their car. After safely confining the cat until officers were able to arrive, Animal...
Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Sunday, August 14 at approximately 1:15 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault at 1111 Martin Luther King Court. Responding officers were advised that a victim was set on fire by another individual. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male victim...
Primary Election Results Certified
The Laramie County Canvassing Board has certified results of the 2022 Primary Election. Official results are posted at: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/. The Canvassing Board also reviewed results of Democratic write-ins for county commissioner, county clerk, clerk of district court, treasurer, assessor, coroner and district attorney. No write-in candidate qualified to receive the...
Car Show Kick-off Event Launches 2022 Event, Announces Charities
The kickoff event for this year’s now premier charity classic car show in the Tri-State region was held recently at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne. The kick-off celebrated the success of the last event, announced new date and location details, and announced the recipients. The classic car show is a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 to raise money for local charities.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Celebrates Successful Adoption Month and More!
July was an amazing month for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter! With 325 adoptions, over 35,000 pounds of cat litter donated, and nearly $37,000 raised from WyoGives day –we are grinning from ear to ear and have the community to thank. From July 11th through the end of the month,...
Emerson College Student Alea Adrian of Cheyenne, WY Earns Dean's List Honors for Spring 2022 Semester
Alea Adrian of Cheyenne, WY (82001) earned Dean's List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Adrian is majoring in Writing, Lit Publishing (4+1) and is a member of the...
The Cheyenne Post
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.https://www.thecheyennepost.com
Comments / 0