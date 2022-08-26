ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

The Cheyenne Post

40-year City Employee Retires

Time flies when you’re hard at work and never take a moment to look up and see how far you’ve come... It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 40 years since Joseph Dolwick began his career with the City of Cheyenne. Just three days after his arrival into town, Dolwick credits his mother-in-law’s help with him getting a job with the city.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Labor Day

The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up will take place Saturday, September 3, due to the holiday. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

New Officers Join Cheyenne Police

We are pleased to announce the hiring of two new police officers!. Blake Martin and Jayson Tretter were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, August 22 at the Public Safety Center. The new officers will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY. Both recruits...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne UW Student Travels to Thailand to Work with Elephants

This summer, Mackenzie Faircloth, 20, of Cheyenne, WY, spent two weeks in Thailand helping animals, discovering Thai culture, and learning hands-on what it’s like to be a veterinarian. Traveling with study-abroad organization Loop Abroad, Mackenzie was selected as part of a small team that volunteered giving care at a dog shelter and spent a week working directly with rescued elephants at an elephant sanctuary.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Road Work Beginning on WYO 216 in Albin

Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin road work along Wyoming Highway 216 today, weather permitting. The project consists of milling and paving a section of the highway that runs through Albin, from mile markers 15.7-16.2. Crews will then address a section of US Highway...
ALBIN, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Elks Club Donates to Local Food Pantries

Two local community food pantries recently received donations from the Cheyenne Elks Club #660. Needs Inc. and the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry each received $3,000 to help address the food insecurity requirements of residents in the community. In the Cheyenne area, approximately 11% of households struggle with food insecurity with the number increasing to 14% for households with children. A large proportion of these hungry individuals rely on food pantries to assist with their nutritional requirements.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Updates Covid Policy

Please be aware of the changes made to our Visitor Policy regarding the Mother-Baby Unit. This policy has been updated as of August 19, 2022. Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms. Please do not enter with symptoms unless you are seeking medical care.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Legacy Workshops Scheduled for Casper and Cheyenne

Considering your own legacy is the theme for AARP Wyoming sessions in Cheyenne and Casper. AARP Wyoming State Volunteer President Kate Sarosy will lead free Legacy events in Cheyenne on August 18 and Casper on September 14. Space at each of these free workshops is limited to the first 20...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Library’s Deputy Director of Public Service Candidates to Present to the Public

Candidates for the Deputy Director of Public Service position at Laramie County Library System will present to the public on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s Willow Room. Members of the public are encouraged to attend both presentations and provide feedback to the hiring committee. Comment forms will be available during the presentations.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Ivinson Welcomes New ENT Provider to Cheyenne Clinic

Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne. In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location. Now, the...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Sunday, August 14 at approximately 1:15 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault at 1111 Martin Luther King Court. Responding officers were advised that a victim was set on fire by another individual. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male victim...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Primary Election Results Certified

The Laramie County Canvassing Board has certified results of the 2022 Primary Election. Official results are posted at: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/. The Canvassing Board also reviewed results of Democratic write-ins for county commissioner, county clerk, clerk of district court, treasurer, assessor, coroner and district attorney. No write-in candidate qualified to receive the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Car Show Kick-off Event Launches 2022 Event, Announces Charities

The kickoff event for this year’s now premier charity classic car show in the Tri-State region was held recently at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne. The kick-off celebrated the success of the last event, announced new date and location details, and announced the recipients. The classic car show is a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 to raise money for local charities.
CHEYENNE, WY
