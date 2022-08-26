ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Erik Chinander: Nebraska's defensive showing in Week 0 not 'up to our standard'

What went right for Nebraska Saturday in Dublin? Probably not much if you’re a Huskers fan. That sentiment was echoed by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. “I don’t care who’s in the game, that wasn’t up to our standard,” said Chinander about the outing. “But I also understand we had a lot of new faces in there. A lot of untimely mistakes happened that you wish you had an NFL preseason… We can’t make that as an excuse. We know we had a job to do and ultimately we didn’t get it done.”
Conference realignment rumors: B1G has met another with Pac-12 school, targeting 5 others to join conference, per report

Conference realignment rumors are back. The B1G has reportedly also met with another Pac-12 school and is targeting 5 other schools per Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The Washington Huskies have now met with the B1G about joining the conference. Sources told McMurphy that the B1G is also looking to add at least 4 more Pac-12 teams and Notre Dame as well. This comes after Oregon met with the B1G on Aug. 22.
