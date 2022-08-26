Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB
Brian Kelly is no longer in South Bend but controversies during his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish seem to continue hounding him. Recently, former Notre Dame football head coach and legend of the sport Lou Holtz made a revelation about Brian Kelly not responding to any of the letters he sent him during […] The post Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple addresses 'creative' comment from Scott Frost following loss in Week 0
Mark Whipple addressed “creative” comment from Scott Frost after the loss to Northwestern in Week 0. Frost made a comment about the offense’s creativity and it seemed to be a shot taken at Whipple. Four days after the loss, Whipple was not bothered by Frost’s comment about the offensive coaching staff.
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders almost landed major SEC job
Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
NCAA approves big change to college football transfer portal
A big change is coming to the college football transfer portal as the NCAA has announced the introduction of so-called transfer windows. The new changes will affect how often players can go from one school to another without penalty, while another major rule change was voted down. The approved ...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State Football: 5 reasons the Buckeyes will crush the Irish
With their team in one of the biggest matchups of the season in Week 1, Ohio State fans can be forgiven if they’re a little nervous. The Buckeyes’ matchup with Notre Dame is easily one of the must-see games of Week 1 — and of the season, for that matter. But just because the Fighting Irish open the season at No. 5 in the nation doesn’t mean they’re much of a match for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is a 17.5-point favorite for many reasons.
College GameDay Host Reacts To Concerns About Lee Corso
During the 2022 debut of ESPN's College GameDay last weekend, viewers became concerned by the state of longtime host Lee Corso. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this has happened in recent years. Corso turned 87 this month, and his performances on GameDay have become increasingly labored since he suffered a stroke in 2009.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: 5 reasons the Boilermakers will upset Penn State
Even though Purdue is a fashionable pick for a run at the Big Ten West this season, the Boilermakers will start the season an an underdog. Purdue is a 3.5-point dog to Penn State on Thursday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, meaning it’ll have to score an upset, even if it’s a mild one, to get the season started on a strong note. The Boilermakers can get it done, although a lot will need to go right for them to score the W.
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
thecomeback.com
Former Notre Dame quarterback slams Brian Kelly
Four-star quarterback Phil Jurkovec signed with Notre Dame out of high school as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class. However, it never quite worked out for him with the Irish, and it sounds like he puts a lot of that blame on former head coach Brian Kelly.
saturdaytradition.com
West Virginia unveils 'Country Roads' themed uniforms for Backyard Brawl with Pitt
West Virginia is going back to its roots for the Week 1 showdown with No. 17 Pitt. The return of the Backyard Brawl shouldn’t disappoint. The Mountaineers will be wearing their ‘Country Roads’ alternate uniforms for the game, named after John Denver’s hit song which has become 1 of their traditions in Morgantown.
saturdaytradition.com
A bold prediction for each B1G Week 1 game
While 3 teams jumped the gun in Week 0, the B1G race begins in earnest in Week 1. Which is good news for the Bold Predictions department, because we’ve had a week to sit around and ponder these games. We’ve got a bold prediction for every B1G Week 1 game, and sometimes, we had to dig deep to get bold. Some of these will come to pass, and some of these will age faster than leftover pizza in the fridge. Either way, we’re starting bold for Week 1.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska
Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Will CJ Stroud have the best year ever for an OSU QB?
For CJ Stroud, the only question is what’s his encore. In his first season as Ohio State’s QB1, Stroud threw a number of darts right into the Buckeye record book — 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, just 6 interceptions, and a fair share of the OSU single-game passing marks as well.
Report: Big 12 making major move with TV deal, realignment
The Big 12 Conference's new commissioner, Brett Yormark, vowed to do everything he could to put the league in a stronger position as realignment rumbled again, and he seems to be doing just that. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Big 12 have entered TV rights discussions with both Fox and ESPN well in advance of their scheduled negotiating window. This move could have a far-reaching effect, including on realignment.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Minnesota WR reportedly claimed by new NFL team
One former Minnesota receiver did not have to wait long after getting waived on Tuesday. That player is Tyler Johnson who was a surprising cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. Despite impressing in training camp, Tampa Bay made the cut from a position of depth for the team.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue will see a record number of scouts Thursday night versus Penn State, per AD
Purdue is set to have 34 scouts in attendance for Thursday night’s battle against Penn State, which is believed to be a Ross-Ade Stadium record, per Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford. The 34 scouts represent 21 NFL teams. Some players the scouts could be coming to see, from both...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Colorado State-Michigan showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is leaning towards Michigan in its 1st game of the season. The Wolverines are taking on Colorado State. Michigan will be defending its B1G title in 2022 after finishing 12-2 the previous year. Cade McNamara will be leading the Wolverines against the Rams, but will not be starting against Hawaii in Week 2.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple comments on Gabe Ervin Jr.'s absence during Nebraska's Week 0 loss
Mark Whipple would like to see one of his players back in action. The offensive coordinator gave an update on running back Gabe Ervin Jr. Whipple revealed Wednesday that the 6-foot, 215-pound Ervin did not play against Northwestern because of injury. Ervin is coming off a season-ending knee injury last...
