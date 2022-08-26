Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina residents to see state tax hit for forgiven student loans
(The Center Square) – North Carolinians who receive student loan forgiveness won’t be required to pay federal taxes on the amount, but it will be treated as taxable income under current state law. When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loans last week, a fact...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina's unemployment rate decreased in July, but labor force participation still lags
(The Center Square) — Unemployment rates in all of North Carolina's 100 counties decreased in July, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The figures, however, are complicated by a labor force participation rate that remains below pre-pandemic levels, with about 11,000 fewer people looking for work than in February 2020.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Environmental group raps New Hampshire's solid waste plan
(The Center Square) – An environmental group that sued New Hampshire over delays in approving a solid waste plan is criticizing the state’s 10-year proposal to update garbage collection and recycling programs. In a letter to the state Department of Environmental Services, the Conservation Law Foundation said a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Will Washington State Constitution's broad property protections nix capital gains tax?
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Constitution has the broadest definition of "property" of any state in the nation. So argued Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, in a recent post and news release. According to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington state ranked 45th in election integrity
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California CARE Court bill heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers gave the final stamp of approval Wednesday to a bill backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that provides court-ordered treatment plans and supportive services for people on the schizophrenia spectrum or with psychotic disorders. The bill, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Youngkin to cut red tape to reduce teacher vacancies
(The Center Square) – To reduce the number of teacher vacancies, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive directive that will cut red tape that is making it difficult for qualified people to get teaching jobs. “We will let high-quality teachers teach,” the governor said in a news conference on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
CARE Court proposal clears legislative hurdle, awaits Newsom signature
California is about to overhaul its approach to the dual crises of mental health and homelessness. This week, state lawmakers passed a bill that will set up an all new judicial branch dubbed Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court — or CARE Court. The program sets up a new court system for people with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders by allowing first responders, family members and others to refer individuals into a treatment plan approved by a judge and behavioral health specialists.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kemp signs another gas tax holiday extension that expires on Oct. 12
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has again extended the suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. On Thursday, Kemp signed an executive order to suspend the taxes and extend a supply chain state of emergency. The orders are valid through Oct. 12. Kemp first...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma Legislature to consider nine ARPA projects in special session
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will consider nine projects that include rural water projects and mental health services as part of their special session. The nearly $323 million in projects are part of the state's $1.8 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $18 billion in requests were received through a public portal opened by the state last year, according to a news release.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wolf announces effort to pardon residents of marijuana-related convictions
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Thursday announced a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people who have been convicted in select minor, nonviolent marijuana cases. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will accept applications for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project through Sept. 30. The state estimates that thousands...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inflation Reduction Act: is Indiana ready?
ANGOLA — The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act is turning heads but is Indiana running behind?. President Joe Biden signed the IRA on Aug. 16 making big steps toward the United States reducing carbon emissions to keep up with the Paris Agreement. The IRA is going to provide incentives...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Taxpayers to pick up a larger chunk of public pension plans in New York
(The Center Square) — Taxpayers are slated to pay more toward the public pension plans in New York. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Thursday that the average employer contribution rate for Employees Retirement System will jump from 11.6% to 13.1% of payroll for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The employer contribution rate for the Police and Fire Retirement System will climb from 27% to 27.8% of payroll for the next fiscal year, which starts in April.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent east-west access with the I-70 corridor. The Port of Baltimore ranks at the top in the nation for automobile imports.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Student loan forgiveness in Pennsylvania favors the wealthy
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania higher education institutions face a shortage of students, their former students will disproportionately benefit from student loan forgiveness. A research brief from the Independent Fiscal Office estimates that almost 2 million Pennsylvania borrowers hold $69 billion student loan debt, and $21 billion would...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington
(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio spending $733M on substance abuse and recovery efforts
(The Center Square) – Tax dollars are funding more than $733 million in substance abuse education, prevention and treatment in Ohio, according to a report from Gov. Mike DeWine. Recovery Ohio 2021 Annual Review details spending on at least 47 projects related to education, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In the name of innovation, PA may change procurement rules for major projects
(The Center Square) – For some major transportation projects, the Pennsylvania General Assembly is considering a rule change to choose contractors based on the best quality bid, rather than the lowest cost. The House Transportation Committee met on Thursday to discuss House Bill 2747, which would allow a Design...
