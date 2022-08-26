Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
5-step sow conditioning program
Successful implementation of a feeding and body condition program for sows is key. Follow these five steps recommended by Sergio Canavate, technical services manager with Pig Improvement Company. Read the full article here.
Agriculture Online
Few deliveries expected against CBOT September corn, soy futures
CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) September grain and soy futures should be light on Wednesday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Tuesday, citing firm domestic cash markets and dwindling supplies left from the 2021 U.S. harvest. Traders expected zero to...
Agriculture Online
Consider margin protection for your 2023 crops
Margin Protection (MP) for the ’23 crop provides coverage against an unexpected decrease in operating margin (revenue minus select variable input costs). It is an area-based plan, using both expected and final county yields along with nationally indexed variable input costs. An indemnity payment may be made when the harvest margin falls below the trigger margin due to a decrease in revenue and/or an increase in those input costs. MP coverage is typically an add-on product to a Revenue Protection (RP) or Yield Protection (YP) base policy.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn eases from two-month high, lower U.S. crop outlook curbs losses
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, as the market took a breather after hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session on support from the deteriorating condition of the U.S. crop. Wheat dipped, although the market traded close to last session's seven-week top,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures climb on bargain-buying; hogs also rise
CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Tuesday on bargain-buying, a day after the October contract hit a 3-1/2 week low, traders said. A setback in prices for corn, a key feedgrain, added support. But rallies were capped by broad declines in commodities, including...
Agriculture Online
Argentine grains producers have sold 51.6% of 21/22 soybeans so far -government
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain producers have sold 51.6% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday, lagging behind the 62% sales rate reported at the same point in the previous season. Argentina soybean production in the 2021/22 cycle was...
Agriculture Online
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 8% lower than last year
Aug 30 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 8% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.004 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
Agriculture Online
How to defend your farm against corn rootworm
A hidden monster lurks under the soil, destroying corn crops and farmers’ bottom lines. Midwest flooding may have significantly lowered populations in 2015, but expansive testing and farmer surveys show corn rootworm is on the rise. “We’ve started to see somewhat of a population increase, especially in the last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Case IH debuts driverless autonomous spreader
Case IH has revealed the Case IH Trident 5550 applicator with Raven Autonomy technology, the agriculture industry’s first autonomous spreader. “This is a significant milestone in our accelerated product development efforts between Case IH and Raven, highlighting our intense collaboration and robust product innovation following CNH Industrial’s acquisition of Raven in late 2021,” says Scott Harris, Case IH global brand president.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Tuesday, August 30, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, learn how to defend your farm against corn rootworm, read about the driverless autonomous Case IH spreader, and find out how margin protection provides coverage for your crops. Corn Rootworm. Editor Chelsea Dinterman reports a lack of significant weather events and a rising number of farmers...
Agriculture Online
Planting soybeans early may lead to yield gains
Hopes of high yields and extra income have spurred many farmers to plant soybeans earlier than ever. “With any trend, the proof is in the pudding,” says Mark Worner, an Agoro Carbon Alliance agronomist. “I think most operators are seeing, when the stars align to get their beans in earlier, they’re getting a better return on investment with the yield on those acres.”
Comments / 0