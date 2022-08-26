ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Amplify Energy, subsidiaries to pay $13 million for oil spill off Huntington Beach

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

Amplify Energy, subsidiaries to pay $13 million for oil spill off SoCal coast 03:03

A Texas-based oil company and two of its subsidiaries will pay $13 million in federal fines and costs for last year's oil leak from the San Pedro Bay Pipeline off the coast of Southern California, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Amplify Energy Corp., Beta Operating Co. LLC and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co. — both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Amplify — agreed to plead guilty to the federal Clean Water Act in connection with pipeline leak that spilled about 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the waters from Huntington Beach to Newport Beach. As part of the plea deal, the companies have agreed to pay a $7.1 million criminal fine, and pay $5.8 million for the cleanup.

"This oil spill affected numerous people, businesses and organizations who use the Southern California coastal waters," acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie S. Christen said in a statement. "The companies involved are now accepting their responsibility for criminal conduct and are required to make significant improvements that will help prevent future oil spills."

Each company agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of negligently discharging oil into San Pedro Bay during the oil spill, which was first detected on Oct. 1, 2021. The binding plea agreements require that U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, the judge presiding over the case, must accept all aspects of the plea agreements, but if the court decides not to accept the agreement, the case would proceed to trial.

Amplify and its subsidiaries also agreed to be placed on probation for four years. During that probation, they have agreed to reimburse governmental agencies that responded to the spill, including the U.S. Coast Guard and the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, an amount currently estimated to be $5.8 million; improve training for all employees and managers in identifying and responding to potential pipeline leaks, install a new leak detection system for that pipeline, require notification to regulators of all leak detection alarms, contract with an oil spill response organization with the capability to detect oil on the surface of water at night or in low-light conditions, conduct visual underwater inspections of the pipeline semiannually, and make at least a $250,000 investment in modifications to their pipeline-related procedures.

"The expected guilty pleas serve as a compelling reminder that pipeline operators are responsible for exercising the highest levels of accountability for their operations given the potential for devastating consequences when they fail to do so," Cissy Tubbs, Western Region special agent in charge of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General, said in a statement.

A sheen in the water was first reported at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. A low-pressure alarm went off at about 2:30 p.m. on the Elly rig about 4 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, but workers did not shut off the pipeline until about 6 a.m., more than three hours later , according to a document from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The resulting spill shut down harbors up and down the Orange County coast , killed dozens of seabirds who became coated in crude oil, devastated business still struggling to recover from the pandemic shutdowns , and endangered sensitive ecological reserves and wetlands .

A section of the pipeline was found to have been damaged after being dragged more than 100 feet , possibly by the anchor of a cargo ship.

Amplify Energy says they will continue to pursue claims for damages against the ships that struck the pipeline and the Marine Exchange of Southern California for failing to notify them of the anchor strikes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
