Portland, OR

pdxmonthly.com

Where to Find Portland’s Best Bar Bites

Satisfy the drunchies with cheesy, crunchy fried goodness, from burgers to won ton nachos. The term “bar food” is often spit out with a tinge of snobbery, as if good cocktails and beer-and-shot specials could never coexist with real food. But eating while drinking is one of life’s great pleasures, and while it’s arguable that everything tastes better when you’re drunk, this bar fare is crave-worthy, even before the alcohol kicks in.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Meteorological fall is knocking on the door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s getting close to that time of the year when we are transitioning from that warm and sunny summer weather to a slightly crisp and, at times, cloudy fall sky. We are officially starting meteorological fall on Thursday. You may be thinking that it...
PORTLAND, OR
Hypebae

I Went to Portland, Oregon to Meet the adidas 4DFWD 2 and Here's What Happened

Adidas opened its Portland campus to a small group of journalists from around the world to introduce the second iteration of the 4DFWD runner. From campus tours to one-on-one interviews with the creatives behind the silhouette, the immersive experience offered a behind-the-scenes look at how adidas plans to use 3D printing to make the world’s best running sneakers and lifestyle silhouettes. Follow along for an editor’s journey into the latest from Three Stripes.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What To Do This Labor Day Weekend in Portland

It’s Labor Day: known both as the day to honor the American labor movement AND the official last long weekend of summer. Looking for ideas to maximize in the sun? From sports to festivals to markets galore, we’ve got you covered. FAIRS. Oregon State Fair. Get your cotton...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Art in the Pearl to draw thousands to Portland's Pearl District

It takes place Sept. 3-5, and features about 80 artists and their works, which, of course, will be available for sale.It's quintessential Portland: Three days of artists and thousands of art aficionados gathering in one of the more popular neighborhoods in the city — and works being appreciated and sold. Hopefully it'll be nice weather for the 26th Art in the Pearl, Saturday to Monday, Sept. 3-5, in the North Park Blocks of Pearl District. The festival returned last year after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it proved to be popular again, even with changes. A...
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night

Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
WWEEK

Hundreds of Portland City Workers Resist Calls to Return to Downtown Offices

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first emptied downtown Portland, its comeback remains lethargic, in large part because workers have not returned to their cubicles. Tech, insurance, utility and law firm employees have fled. So too have office workers in city bureaus: At least 40% of city employees are still working remotely, according to city of Portland estimates, most of them required to come to the office only one day a week.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tigard Trader Joe's to move into portion of former Albertson's

The grocery chain will open at the corner of Southwest Pacific Highway and Durham Road sometime in 2022.Trader Joe's has confirmed it will be moving to Tigard soon. On its website Friday, the popular grocery chain announced: "We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Tigard. … We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program." Neighborhood Shares is a program that donates 100% of a store's unsold products that are still good to eat...
TIGARD, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

CC Rider plans to cut Portland service

County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Cutsforth’s Cruise-In Brings Classic Cars, Records Crowds to Downtown Canby

Americana at its finest returned to the heart of Canby this weekend, as the annual Cutsforth’s Cruise-In brought more than 700 meticulously preserved hot rods and other classic cars to its traditional setting of Wait Park and the surrounding streets. Organized by Frank Cutsforth and Cutsforth’s Market, along with...
CANBY, OR
KGW

PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat

SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage was expected to occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews worked to reenergize "a new...
SALEM, OR

