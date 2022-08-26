ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI
Cop In Indiana Arrested For Impersonating Another Cop

Deputy, Ralph Weaver is his name! He’s been charged with a count of obstruction of justice and one count of Identity deception. The 37 year old turned himself in after he posed as a new Police officer in an email. Now both charges are considered felony charges. The email...
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of lion statues

MENDON, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of two lion statues from the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township on Tuesday. According to police, the lions were taken from the victim's yard sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The identical statues...
Tractor-Trailer crash takes life of Indiana man

STERLING – An Indiana man is dead after a tractor trailer crash on I-88 in North Central Illinois. The Illinois State Police say they were called on Monday evening to I-88 near Sterling for a westbound crash. Authorities say 63-year-old Jeff R. Barker left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree and the truck became jack-knifed. Barker, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.
Vigil held for overdose victims at St. Joseph County Courthouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a vigil was held for the International Overdose Awareness Day. The event happened at the St. Joseph County Courthouse where families and others gathered for a night of remembrance, awareness, education, and resources about drug overdose. The event also featured a candlelight vigil, with many in attendance who have lost loved ones.
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing

Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
Power outages across Michiana during Monday storm

Numerous customers are dealing with power outages during storms in Michiana Monday afternoon. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 9,500 customers without power as of 6 p.m. on Monday. Click here for the map. Michigan: 6,000 customers without power. Berrien County:. 1,788 in the county. 1,020 in the Benton Harbor area.
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
