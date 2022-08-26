Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police detective arrested after stealing a gun from evidence
BLOOMINGTON – A probable cause affidavit filed in Monroe County Circuit Court 9 in the case against Indiana State detective Daniel Crozier started after Crozier has a strange conversation with a coworker. Crozier was arrested on felony charges of theft of a firearm and official misconduct. An evidence specialist...
Three Arrests Made in Catalytic Converter Thefts from Earlier This Year
Grand County Sheriff’s Detectives made three arrests for a string of catalytic converter thefts from earlier this year. The catalytic converters were hacked off in Blair Township and Green Lake Township. The Sheriff’s Office worked with other agencies to identify suspects. They arrested Johnathan Gustafson, Willie Story Jr....
abc57.com
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
963kklz.com
Cop In Indiana Arrested For Impersonating Another Cop
Deputy, Ralph Weaver is his name! He’s been charged with a count of obstruction of justice and one count of Identity deception. The 37 year old turned himself in after he posed as a new Police officer in an email. Now both charges are considered felony charges. The email...
Man charged after missing girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of lion statues
MENDON, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of two lion statues from the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township on Tuesday. According to police, the lions were taken from the victim's yard sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The identical statues...
walls102.com
Tractor-Trailer crash takes life of Indiana man
STERLING – An Indiana man is dead after a tractor trailer crash on I-88 in North Central Illinois. The Illinois State Police say they were called on Monday evening to I-88 near Sterling for a westbound crash. Authorities say 63-year-old Jeff R. Barker left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree and the truck became jack-knifed. Barker, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.
abc57.com
Ghost bike remembers local priest, serves as warning for drivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind --- A ghost bike placed near Chapel Lane and State Road 2 not only aims to remember retired priest Father Jan Klimczyk, who was killed on his bike in a hit-and-run last Monday, but also serves as a reminder for other drivers to watch out for bicyclists.
WNDU
Vigil held for overdose victims at St. Joseph County Courthouse
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a vigil was held for the International Overdose Awareness Day. The event happened at the St. Joseph County Courthouse where families and others gathered for a night of remembrance, awareness, education, and resources about drug overdose. The event also featured a candlelight vigil, with many in attendance who have lost loved ones.
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Teenager charged for shooting at vehicle in St. Francois County
A teenager faces criminal charges for shooting at a moving vehicle in St. Francois County earlier this year.
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
WKRC
Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
WNDU
City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
Dearborn police bust men trying to break into car at Holiday Inn, discover 33 stolen steering wheels and a stolen car
Two men are facing charges after a rash of steering wheel thefts in Dearborn. The men were arrested as part of a special investigation into the rising number of thefts in Metro Detroit.
One dead after boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks
One person died after a boat overturned Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.
abc57.com
Power outages across Michiana during Monday storm
Numerous customers are dealing with power outages during storms in Michiana Monday afternoon. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 9,500 customers without power as of 6 p.m. on Monday. Click here for the map. Michigan: 6,000 customers without power. Berrien County:. 1,788 in the county. 1,020 in the Benton Harbor area.
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Storms move across the state, cause damage in several counties
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of strong storms pushed through central Indiana on Monday night, causing damage in several counties and sparking severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the state. The northern third of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. When that watch expired, more...
