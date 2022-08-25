Read full article on original website
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
vegas24seven.com
Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino Celebrates Expansion with New Meetings & Conventions Facility
LAS VEGAS’ CIRCA RESORT & CASINO CELEBRATES EXPANSION WITH NEW MEETINGS & CONVENTIONS FACILITY. New 35,000-Square-Foot Facility Marks Phase Two of Development for Downtown Las Vegas Casino-Resort. Circa Resort & Casino’s 35,000-square-foot meeting and convention space is now open and available for booking. The state-of-the art facility marks the...
vegas24seven.com
Chef Shawn McClain Brings Balla Italian Soul to SAHARA Las Vegas September 30
Left to Right: Linguini, Chef Shawn McClain, Prime Bone-In Ribeye. James Beard Award Winner Shawn McClain, with partners Richard and Sarah Camarota, will open their newest Las Vegas restaurant, Balla Italian Soul, at SAHARA Las Vegas on Friday, September 30. The regional, seasonal menu offers fresh and vibrant plates to locals and tourists alike.
vegas24seven.com
MAVERICK HELICOPTERS & FINGER LICKING FOODIE TOURS ANNOUNCE NEW SAVOR & SOAR EXPERIENCE
MAVERICK HELICOPTERS & FINGER LICKING FOODIE TOURS ANNOUNCE NEW SAVOR & SOAR EXPERIENCE. Maverick Helicopters is pleased to announce the return of its popular Savor & Soar experience in partnership with Finger Licking Foodie Tours and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton. For the ultimate night in Vegas, the Savor & Soar features a self-guided restaurant experience at three esteemed restaurants followed by a breathtaking helicopter flight of the iconic Las Vegas Strip with Maverick Helicopters.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s Ristorante Announces Taste & Learn Sept. 17
Guests enjoying Taste & Learn at Ferraro’s. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S RISTORANTE ANNOUNCES TASTE & LEARN EVENT SEPT. 17. Ferraro’s invites guests to experience its next Taste & Learn on Saturday, September 17 at 5 p.m. Taste & Learn is Ferraro’s popular, monthly wine-tasting and education event that provides illuminating wine education along with a menu of expertly prepared, authentic Italian small plates crafted by Chef Mimmo Ferraro.
vegas24seven.com
The Little Vegas Chapel Debuts New Desert Elopement Package for Scenic, Intimate Destination Wedding Ceremonies
The Little Vegas Chapel Debuts New Desert Elopement Package for Scenic, Intimate Destination Wedding Ceremonies. All-inclusive seasonal package includes desert ceremony and roundtrip. limousine service to the El Dorado Dry Lake Bed near Las Vegas. The Little Vegas Chapel, an award-winning wedding chapel since 2013 located within downtown Las Vegas’...
vegas24seven.com
Hash House A Go Go Goes Hog Wild for Bacon on International Bacon Day this Friday
Go Hog Wild at Hash House A Go Go on International Bacon Day, Friday, September 2. WHAT: Hash House A Go Go is go-going hog wild on one of its favorite holidays, International Bacon Day! While they celebrate all things bacon every day, on Friday, September 2, get their Bacon, Bacon, Bacon starter for just $5 with the purchase of any item.
vegas24seven.com
Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival Returns for Its 28th Year at Sunset Park October 7-9
Hear Ye, Hear Ye – — The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival Returns for Its 28th Year at Sunset Park this October. Tickets on sale now for the three-day festival Oct. 7-9 Stroll amongst villages and guilds, converse with royalty and show your true knighthood as Clark County...
vegas24seven.com
LIVE MUSIC SIZZLES AT THE STIRLING CLUB
SIZZLING LIVE ENTERTAINMENT KICKING OFF LABOR DAY WEEKEND WITH GOOD VIBRATIONS- MUSIC FROM THE BEACH BOYS AND MORE, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. The Stirling Club has released their monthly entertainment calendar for September 2022 starting out with a fun-filled weekend of live music for Labor Day Weekend featuring a tribute to the music of the Beach Boys featuring Good Vibrations, AGT’s million dollar winner, Michael Grimm + Bill Zappia, and more!
vegas24seven.com
Farm Table Dinners at Honey Salt Return with the Annual Taste of Cape Cod on Sept. 19
Restauranteur Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla Return with the Annual Cape Cod Farm Table Dinner on Monday, Sept.19. Having recently returned from their annual summer family adventure to Cape Cod, James Beard nominees Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla bring back the popular Farm Table Dinner series with the successful Cape Cod-inspired dinner in conjunction with the anniversary of their best-selling cookbook, Honey Salt Food & Drink – A Culinary Scrapbook. The annual Cape Cod installment of the Farm Table Dinner series is the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and experience Elizabeth and Kim’s East Coast favorites of the past summer. The dinner is set for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. with festivities at the beloved Vegas restaurant.
vegas24seven.com
RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE, AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE AT FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT SERIES THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND
RICK SPRINGFIELD, JOHN WAITE, AND MEN AT WORK TAKE THE STAGE AT FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS CONCERT SERIES THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND. On Saturday, September 3rd, Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is excited to host the latest installment of its free concert series, Downtown Rocks. Live from 3rd Street Stage, fans are invited to spend Labor Day weekend rocking out with Rick Springfield, John Waite, and Men at Work. Beginning at 7:00pm, fans will take in the sounds of all their favorite songs like “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield, “Missing You” by John Waite, “Down Under” by Men at Work and much more.
vegas24seven.com
Smash Magazine Presents TWIZTID at Backstage Bar & Billiards
Smash Magazine Presents TWIZTID at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Doors open at 6 p.m. Hip hop duo TWIZTID is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Backstage Bar & Billiards (601 E. Fremont St.) in Las Vegas. Presented by Smash Magazine, TWIZTID will perform Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, alongside special guest AMB and Cody Manson. Tickets start at $20 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at www.smashmagazine.com or www.eventbrite.com. Guests must be 21 years or older and doors are at 6 p.m.
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 Introduces Radiance Wellness Program Featuring Immersive Experiences Exploring Mind, Body, Soul
Top Row L to R: Yoga and Wellness with Dray; Frequency Breathwork. Bottom Row: The Sacred Lounge. (Photo Courtesy Top Row: AREA15/Bright Light Digital Art. Photo Courtesy Bottom Row: AREA15/Lanskivision.) AREA15 INTRODUCES RADIANCE WELLNESS PROGRAM FEATURING. IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES EXPLORING MIND, BODY, SOUL. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located...
