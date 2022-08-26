Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Three injured in Renville County collision Tuesday evening
Three area residents were sent to hospitals after two vehicles collided in Renville County early Tuesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Aug. 30, a Nissan Sentra driven by an unidentified 17 year old female was headed westbound on on Highway 212. At about 6:47 p.m., the Sentra collided with an eastbound Kenworth semi-truck being driven by David Michael Mensink, age 46, of Clarkfield.
myklgr.com
Montevideo man dies of Renville County crash injuries suffered Sunday
This is an update of an article that first appeared Monday: The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has learned that 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo, the critically-injured passenger in a Sunday afternoon collision in Renville County, has died as a result of his injuries. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.
willmarradio.com
Twister spotted in Prinsburg area
(Prinsburg MN-) Tornados struck southern Minnesota yesterday evening, but there are no reports of injuries. A tornado was spotted in Kandiyohi County, southwest of Prinsburg, around sunset. It appeared to touch down, but at this point there are no reports of damages. Tornado touchdowns in the southern Twin Cities, particularly in the Lakeville/ Eagan area, caused some tree and roof damage.
NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities
Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night. A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.
voiceofalexandria.com
Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community. Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
Man hospitalized with severe burns after house explosion in Crystal
CRYSTAL, Minn. -- Police say a man was hospitalized with severe burns after a house exploded in Crystal Sunday afternoon.The explosion occurred just after noon on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North, according to the Crystal Police Department.A severely burned man was found inside the home and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police said gas and fire officials indicated there is no threat to other homes in the neighborhood.
myklgr.com
Missing toddler found near Morgan Tuesday evening
Area law enforcement and rescue crews located a lost toddler near Morgan Tuesday afternoon. On August 30, at about 2:38 p.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 45000 block of 230th Street for a missing two year old juvenile. The juvenile had walked into the corn fields north of the property.
Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities
A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
myklgr.com
Two bird flue outbreaks reported in Meeker County
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in Meeker County. They were the first detections of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County.
myklgr.com
Opal Pettis
Opal Pettis, age 98, passed away August 25, 2022 at Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on September 3, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls. Burial will follow the service at Beaver Falls Cemetery.
myklgr.com
J.W. “Jake” Shiveley II
J.W. “Jake” Shiveley II age 89, of Springfield, MN died on August 29, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Springfield, MN. Service will...
myklgr.com
Springfield man sentenced to prison on burglary charges
A Springfield man with a lengthy criminal history will spend just over a year in prison on burglary charges. Ryan Dale Tyrrell, 49, was sentenced Tuesday in Brown County Court to 57 months in prison with credit for 67 days served. Minnesota inmates generally serve about two-thirds of the sentence handed down by the courts, with the remainder of the sentence served on probation.
knuj.net
Fatal Crash On Highway 7
Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
myklgr.com
Addison Lynn Knott
Addison Lynn Knott, age 7, of Wabasso, passed away unexpectedly in an accident at their farm on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wabasso – please wear the color blue, as that was Addison’s favorite color. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Wabasso. A celebration of life will be at Tiffany and Addison’s farm on Friday, September 2, 2022 after the luncheon at church.
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
