Garrett Schuetz Crichton (November 3, 2002 – August 29, 2022)
Garrett Schuetz Crichton, 19, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on November 3, 2002 in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of Christina Leslie Schuetz and Thomas Drew Crichton. Garrett was a senior at the Rock Springs High School and would be graduating with...
David Allan Snyder (November 17, 1981 – August 24, 2022)
David Allan Snyder, 40, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home in Granger, Wyoming. He was a resident of Granger for two years and a former resident of Boulder, Montana. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Isiah Matthew Sanchez (April 2, 2003 – August 25, 2022)
Isiah Matthew Sanchez, 19, of Green River, Wyoming passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2022. He was born on April 2, 2003, in Taos, New Mexico, the son of Michelle Rose Sanchez. A celebration of life will take place from 1-4 pm, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River, WY.
More than just a “walk”
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Ominous clouds rolled over Sweetwater County on the night of August 26, 2022, threatening to dampen a beautiful Wyoming evening. For the crowd of people that had gathered at Evers Park in Green River, this was not going to stop them from participating in the evening’s fundraiser event. Community members of all ages and backgrounds came out to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s beginning at 5:30 p.m. Music by Dave and Carol Pedri echoed out from under the patio at the park, Searle brothers construction barbequed food, and booths were set up for information, raffles, and fundraising efforts. There were even fun games set up at a table for people to play. Despite the severity of the disease, the air at the event was light, people were smiling and laughing with one another, and hope could be coined as the theme of the evening.
Automobile versus bicycle accident in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Rock Springs Police Department responded to a fatal automobile versus bicycle collision. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
RSHS Student Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Vehicular Accident
ROCK SPRINGS — In a message on the ParentSquare App this afternoon, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 informed the community that a Rock Springs High School student passed away today following a vehicular accident. The following joint statement was made by SCSD No. 1 officials. Hello Sweetwater...
Teresa Shafe announces her candidacy for WWCC’s Board of Trustees
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Teresa Shafe would like to announce her candidacy for Western Wyoming Community College’s Board of Trustees. “As a graduate of Western Wyoming Community College and former employee of the institution, I have a comprehensive understanding of how much our college means to this community. I share alumni status with my husband, three of our children, and my brother. Though no longer employed by Western, I have made a concerted effort to be involved by attending numerous Board meetings since my departure,” Shafe said in a press release.
Girl Scout Troop 1322 to host a clothing giveaway
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — On September 10 from 8 a.m. to noon, Girl Scout Troop 1322 is having a clothing giveaway at the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River. There will be something for everyone, from infant to adult. All are welcome. Troop 1322 began collecting clothes and...
Wyo4news Food Truck Finder
Tip’s Kitchen – Horse Thief Saloon, 70 Main Street, Superior, 3p-8p Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater Downs Horse Racing, Events Complex, Rock Springs, 1p-5p Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater Downs Horse Racing, Events Complex, Rock Springs, 1p-5p The Food Truck Finder is a column that is...
Incident involving the death of a student at RSHS following a vehicular accident
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — From Parent Square,. It is with great sadness that Sweetwater County School District Number One has learned of an incident today involving the death of a student at Rock Springs High School following a vehicular accident. Our sympathies and support are with all the families...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 31 – September 1, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from September 1, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
RS Beautification Committee & Tree Board hosts clean-up event on Mustang Loop Trail
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recently hosted a clean-up event at the Mustang Loop Trail behind Western Wyoming Community College. Members of the board along with partners from the Sweetwater Trails Alliance, the Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association, the Bureau of Land Management, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, and the Army National Guard worked to clean up garbage and old abandoned materials along the trail route.
Broadway Theater announces opening for Internship and Scholarship program
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Broadway Theater is announcing an opening for Fall/Winter Internship & Scholarship program in conjunction with Sweetwater BOCES. They are accepting applications for their Fall/Winter 2022 Internship & Scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, event management, theater operations, marketing, and similar programs. The scholarship is open to high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College for the fall semester.
United Way of Southwest Wyoming seeks grant applications
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Qualifying emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in Sweetwater County are urged to apply for $70,833 in federal funds awarded to United Way of Southwest Wyoming through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Recent encounters with bats and rabies
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health is concerned about recent bat encounters and offers the following safety tips. Make sure open windows have screens installed. Bats may fly into homes following mosquitos. Bats can squeeze through openings as small as a dime. Cover all possible entry holes...
Manila Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Wyoming State Penitentiary
GREEN RIVER — A 42-year-old Manila, UT man will spend at least the next 25 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to two first-degree felony sexual assault of a minor charges today in Third District Court. Paul Hamilton Sawyer was sentenced to concurrent 25-50 year sentences...
