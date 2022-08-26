Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, are still going strong after 25 years as they navigate their successful careers — which is no easy feat. So, how do they do it? Radar has learned the actress-turned-fashionista revealed the secret to being a loving partner and savvy businesswoman during a new interview with GRAZIA. SJP has a full plate these days outside of her long-lasting union, including a partnership with Invivo Wines, acting as executive producer on And Just Like That…, all while working on the book imprint SJP Lit with independent publisher Zando. Plus, production for season...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO