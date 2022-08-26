ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Secret To Mixing Business & Marriage As 'And Just Like That…' Fans Prepare For Carrie's Return

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, are still going strong after 25 years as they navigate their successful careers — which is no easy feat. So, how do they do it? Radar has learned the actress-turned-fashionista revealed the secret to being a loving partner and savvy businesswoman during a new interview with GRAZIA. SJP has a full plate these days outside of her long-lasting union, including a partnership with Invivo Wines, acting as executive producer on And Just Like That…, all while working on the book imprint SJP Lit with independent publisher Zando. Plus, production for season...
RELATIONSHIPS

