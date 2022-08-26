Read full article on original website
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
Northwest Florida oyster harvesters impacted by high levels of bacteria in water
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The oyster industry in Northwest Florida just took another hit. They took a hit in Hurricane Sally two years ago, some were hit by thieves and vandals, and now the state is closing down oyster harvesting areas in East Bay and Escambia Bay because of health concerns.
DeSantis: Florida suing FDA to get less expensive Canadian prescription drugs
LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida is suing the federal Food and Drug Administration to buy less expensive prescription drugs from Canada. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement at a distribution facility in Lakeland, saying "All the stuff is ready to go." He explained the state used...
Florida Department of Health issues emergency order limiting supply of medical marijuana
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- An emergency order from the Florida Department of Health limiting dosages and supply of medical marijuana is now in effect. The "Dosing and Supply Limits for Medical Marijuana" rule went into effect Friday. The rule states a qualified physician may not issue a physician certification for more than three 70=day supply limits of marijuana or more than six 35-day supply limits of marijuana in a form for smoking.
Florida contractor sentenced to 30 years in prison for defrauding millions from customers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida pool contractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using a pool contracting scheme to steal millions from his clients. Brian Washburn, 34, was sentenced on one count of organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony; two counts of money laundering of more than $100,000, a first-degree felony; and six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, a third-degree felony.
The world is their oyster! Maryland middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday.
California restricts EV charging a week after passing future ban on gas-powered vehicles
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — Just a week after California state regulators voted to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the state told residents not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours on Wednesday, and indicated the restrictions could continue through Labor Day weekend due to an intense heat wave sweeping the state.
Man shot multiple times at Beacon gas station in Pensacola; Suspect wanted
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday at a Beacon gas station in west Pensacola. The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the store on Mobile Highway and New Warrington Rd. Escambia County deputies are searching for Shannon Wheat Jr, 21, who is wanted...
Florida's sales tax holiday on tools begins Saturday
A weeklong tax holiday on tools begins Saturday in Florida. The Tool Time 2022 Sales Tax Holiday runs from Sept. 3-9. It's a chance to buy power tools, hand tools and safety gear without paying sales tax. The savings also apply to industry textbooks and testing equipment, shop lights and...
Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities have an arrest warrant out for Tyler Lee Henderson, charged with reckless murder and DUI assault in connection with fatal accident involving Mount Vernon officer Ivan Lopez. Investigators say driver Henderson of Orange Beach was heavily intoxicated when he crashed into Lopez’s cruiser in...
