TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- An emergency order from the Florida Department of Health limiting dosages and supply of medical marijuana is now in effect. The "Dosing and Supply Limits for Medical Marijuana" rule went into effect Friday. The rule states a qualified physician may not issue a physician certification for more than three 70=day supply limits of marijuana or more than six 35-day supply limits of marijuana in a form for smoking.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO