Florida State

Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
Florida Department of Health issues emergency order limiting supply of medical marijuana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- An emergency order from the Florida Department of Health limiting dosages and supply of medical marijuana is now in effect. The "Dosing and Supply Limits for Medical Marijuana" rule went into effect Friday. The rule states a qualified physician may not issue a physician certification for more than three 70=day supply limits of marijuana or more than six 35-day supply limits of marijuana in a form for smoking.
Florida contractor sentenced to 30 years in prison for defrauding millions from customers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida pool contractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using a pool contracting scheme to steal millions from his clients. Brian Washburn, 34, was sentenced on one count of organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony; two counts of money laundering of more than $100,000, a first-degree felony; and six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, a third-degree felony.
Florida's sales tax holiday on tools begins Saturday

A weeklong tax holiday on tools begins Saturday in Florida. The Tool Time 2022 Sales Tax Holiday runs from Sept. 3-9. It's a chance to buy power tools, hand tools and safety gear without paying sales tax. The savings also apply to industry textbooks and testing equipment, shop lights and...
Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities have an arrest warrant out for Tyler Lee Henderson, charged with reckless murder and DUI assault in connection with fatal accident involving Mount Vernon officer Ivan Lopez. Investigators say driver Henderson of Orange Beach was heavily intoxicated when he crashed into Lopez’s cruiser in...
