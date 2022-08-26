Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State's New Field This Season
When Ohio State takes the field against Notre Dame on Saturday, it will do so on new artificial turf at Ohio Stadium. The turf at the Horseshoe was replaced this offseason after the spring game back in April. Thus far, no games have been played on it, but players have been able to get used to the surface during practices.
Look: Ohio State Star Has Warning For College Football
The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to make a statement on Saturday night. Speaking to media members Wednesday, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson said of OSU's Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are." Henderson is coming off an outstanding All-American...
Look: C.J. Stroud Got His Ohio State Teammates A Cool Gift
C.J. Stroud wants Ohio State to look good when entering The Shoe for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup against Notre Dame. As shared by the team's Twitter page, the star quarterback gave each of his Buckeyes teammates a $500 Express gift card to "make sure you're looking fly" with a new suit.
Look: Buckeye Fans Not Happy With Former Notre Dame Star
There's already been a lot of smack talk between Ohio State and Notre Dame fans in advance of Saturday night's matchup. This is a matchup that's been years in the making and it's taking place between two top five teams in the country. Former players are now starting to join...
Look: College Football World Reacts To Cool C.J. Stroud News
With the new NIL era of college football, star players are making far more money than most of their teammates. Instead of letting this disparity divide the team, some college football stars are looking at it as an opportunity to strengthen bonds within the program. On Thursday, the Ohio State...
Ryan Day Announces Decision On Ohio State Backup Quarterback
Ohio State has arguably the best starting quarterback in the country in C.J. Stroud. As for his backup, head coach Ryan Day revealed on Tuesday who'll be the No. 2 option on the depth chart. Day told reporters that Kyle McCord would be the first quarterback in after Stroud. Of...
ESPN Analyst Reveals Score Prediction For Ohio State-Notre Dame
The Notre Dame-Ohio State game is the biggest game of the Week 1 slate. Two top five teams in the country will be going at it in Columbus as both are looking to start the season off with a perfect record. ESPN's Bill Connelly has revealed his SP+ picks for...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
