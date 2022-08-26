ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State's New Field This Season

When Ohio State takes the field against Notre Dame on Saturday, it will do so on new artificial turf at Ohio Stadium. The turf at the Horseshoe was replaced this offseason after the spring game back in April. Thus far, no games have been played on it, but players have been able to get used to the surface during practices.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Has Warning For College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to make a statement on Saturday night. Speaking to media members Wednesday, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson said of OSU's Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are." Henderson is coming off an outstanding All-American...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: C.J. Stroud Got His Ohio State Teammates A Cool Gift

C.J. Stroud wants Ohio State to look good when entering The Shoe for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup against Notre Dame. As shared by the team's Twitter page, the star quarterback gave each of his Buckeyes teammates a $500 Express gift card to "make sure you're looking fly" with a new suit.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Cool C.J. Stroud News

With the new NIL era of college football, star players are making far more money than most of their teammates. Instead of letting this disparity divide the team, some college football stars are looking at it as an opportunity to strengthen bonds within the program. On Thursday, the Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
