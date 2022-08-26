Read full article on original website
Low gas prices ahead of labor day holiday encouraged people to travel
EL PASO, T.X. — As people took advantage of the labor day holiday to visit family and loved ones, they also took advantage of cheaper gas prices in order to get to some of those destinations. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people at the gas pumps who...
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
Decades old mural along Geronimo to be replaced with new artwork
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is making plans for a new mural that will be on display in central El Paso at Geronimo Drive between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue. KFOX14 spoke with local artist Mitsu Overstreet who was...
St. Anthony's bazaar in-person after operating as drive-thru during COVID
After two years of operating as a drive-thru because of the pandemic, the annual St. Anthony's Bazaar in El Paso is once again in-person this Labor Day weekend. This will be St. Anthony's 59th Bazaar. This event raises money for the friars and their seminary. "We are so grateful. the...
Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
3 people arrested, accused of firing shots at guests of house party in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of firing shots at some guests of a house party in far east El Paso in July. Officers arrested 19-year-old Madoc Gaither from Chaparral, 20-year-old Daniel Najera from Chaparral and 18-year-old Isaac Carlos from El Paso. The incident...
Injured hiker rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hiker in distress was rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain Friday afternoon. El Paso's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of an injured hiker. A 28-year-old man with an injured hip was brought down from the Mundy Gap to...
Police search for man who robbed east El Paso bank in disguise
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank, He was covered head to toe in disguise. The GECU bank at 10425 Vista del Sol in east El Paso was robbed Friday morning. A man entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and shots...
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
Las Cruces schools come together to help injured Organ Mountain High football player
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — Las Cruces four major high schools--- Centennial High, Mayfield, Organ Mountain, and Las Cruces High-- came together Sunday morning to help out at a carwash fundraiser. The carwash was held at the Three Crosses Regional hospital. The event was held in order to collect...
Officer-involved shooting reported after aggravated robbery at northeast El Paso Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An officer-involved shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Friday evening after an aggravated robbery at a Walmart. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at the 7600 block of Hondo Pass. Officers said they were responding to a theft call.
Health officials report 3rd case of West Nile virus in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported the third case of the West Nile virus in El Paso. A man in his late 70s with no underlying medical conditions was confirmed to have contracted the Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease and is recovering at home.
Flex of the Night: Pebble Hills quarterback helps get win
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week two of high school football Flex of the Night goes to Pebble Hills quarterback Gael Ochoa. Ochoa was on fire. Ochoa evaded the sack rolls to his right and flipped it out to Brandon Cardenas. Pebble Hills won 50-14 vs Del Valle. Send...
Local nonprofit hosts low-cost sports camps for kids
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Wayne Terronez was inspired to start his nonprofit, Pathway to Sports, because of his own experiences growing up. Without the financial help of coaches and indirect family members, he wouldn't have been able to play sports. The Pathway to Sports' website states:. Research shows...
Additional 185 criminal cases dismissed due to El Paso DA's office incomplete filings
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Over 100 criminal cases were dismissed Friday morning in the referral court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta dismissed a total of 185 cases Friday. The cases being dismissed are a continuation of the 616 cases that were motioned to...
UTEP football falls to mighty #9 Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Following a sluggish start, the UTEP Miners displayed moments of brilliance on both sides of football over the final three quarters in a 45-13 loss at no. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday. UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11...
