cbs4local.com

Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

Decades old mural along Geronimo to be replaced with new artwork

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is making plans for a new mural that will be on display in central El Paso at Geronimo Drive between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue. KFOX14 spoke with local artist Mitsu Overstreet who was...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Injured hiker rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hiker in distress was rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain Friday afternoon. El Paso's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of an injured hiker. A 28-year-old man with an injured hip was brought down from the Mundy Gap to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police search for man who robbed east El Paso bank in disguise

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank, He was covered head to toe in disguise. The GECU bank at 10425 Vista del Sol in east El Paso was robbed Friday morning. A man entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and shots...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Health officials report 3rd case of West Nile virus in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported the third case of the West Nile virus in El Paso. A man in his late 70s with no underlying medical conditions was confirmed to have contracted the Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease and is recovering at home.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flex of the Night: Pebble Hills quarterback helps get win

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week two of high school football Flex of the Night goes to Pebble Hills quarterback Gael Ochoa. Ochoa was on fire. Ochoa evaded the sack rolls to his right and flipped it out to Brandon Cardenas. Pebble Hills won 50-14 vs Del Valle. Send...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Local nonprofit hosts low-cost sports camps for kids

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Wayne Terronez was inspired to start his nonprofit, Pathway to Sports, because of his own experiences growing up. Without the financial help of coaches and indirect family members, he wouldn't have been able to play sports. The Pathway to Sports' website states:. Research shows...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UTEP football falls to mighty #9 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Following a sluggish start, the UTEP Miners displayed moments of brilliance on both sides of football over the final three quarters in a 45-13 loss at no. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday. UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11...
EL PASO, TX

