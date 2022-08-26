Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
KFOX 14
Advanced manufacturing coming to city of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
KFOX 14
Director of Opportunity Center reassesses efforts with incoming migrants at centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Opportunity Center for the Homeless will continue serving the incoming migrant population along with re-evaluating the best way to serve the community. The Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin clarified the term “re-evaluating” does not mean the center is...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department's drastic officer shortage impacts response times
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response times in the Sun City. EPPD tells KFOX14 they have about 1000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD launches first public Montessori program in El Paso
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be the home of the first public Montessori program in the El Paso region at Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School starting next month. Canutillo will offer free, full-day and dual-language Montessori pre-kinder classes for students who will be...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan voices concerns over timeliness of Sun Metro's LIFT program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 spoke with Aziz Afravi who is visually impaired and relies on transportation from Sun Metros LIFT program. LIFT is Sun Metros transit service for people with disabilities. Afravi lives in far east El Paso and uses the program for doctor appointments and to...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
KFOX 14
IDEA Public Schools begin registration for 2023-2024 school year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents interested in enrolling their child at IDEA Public Schools in El Paso for next school year can start the process. The school announced Thursday it's accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. IDEA El Paso has 10 schools and serves over 5,000 students,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
El Paso Water appeals $1.2 million fine from NMED over raw sewage in Rio Grande
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — El Paso Water has requested a Compliance Order Hearing in response to the New Mexico Environment Department's Compliance Order for alleged violations of the New Mexico Water Quality Act (NMWQA.) Documents obtained by KFOX14 Investigates show El Paso Water denies that the NMED has...
KFOX 14
Voters to decide on issuing $12M bond for infrastructure improvements in Sunland Park, NM
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park, NM residents will soon decide on a resolution that calls for the issuance of $12 million in bonds for projects such as the construction of roadways and wastewater infrastructure. The resolution, which was approved to be placed on the November 8, 2022,...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
KFOX 14
TSA warns about frequency of guns carried in El Paso International Airport security check
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Transportation Security Administration officials are concerned about the frequency that they are seeing travelers carry handguns to security checkpoints at El Paso International Airport. Most of those guns are found to be loaded. The most common excuse we hear is that someone forgot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
KFOX 14
'Suspicious box' found at Most Holy Trinity Church and School deemed not dangerous
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Most Holy Trinity Church and School was deemed safe after police and its bomb squad investigated a suspicious package Wednesday. Police cleared the school's parking lot after a box was discovered. Clothes and a statue of St. Jude were found inside the box, according...
KFOX 14
UTEP breaks ground on new Aerospace facility
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
KFOX 14
Ten tips for getting through security stress-free this Labor Day Weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There’s no real need to work very hard to get through the Transportation Security Administration security screening process this Labor Day Weekend. However, for individuals who may not have traveled in a while and may be somewhat “rusty,” we’ve got these tips to...
KFOX 14
Repair work to central El Paso street damaged in sinkhole still happening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repairs to Yandell Street are still being done weeks after a sinkhole opened up the roadway. The water line that broke on August 9 has been repaired and the sinkhole was filled. However, Yandell Street from Boone Street to Gateway Blvd. South still remains...
KFOX 14
National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
KFOX 14
Crash involving pedestrian reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive Tuesday night. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the...
Comments / 0