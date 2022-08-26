ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOX 14

Advanced manufacturing coming to city of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
KFOX 14

City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
KFOX 14

Canutillo ISD launches first public Montessori program in El Paso

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be the home of the first public Montessori program in the El Paso region at Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School starting next month. Canutillo will offer free, full-day and dual-language Montessori pre-kinder classes for students who will be...
KFOX 14

El Pasoan voices concerns over timeliness of Sun Metro's LIFT program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 spoke with Aziz Afravi who is visually impaired and relies on transportation from Sun Metros LIFT program. LIFT is Sun Metros transit service for people with disabilities. Afravi lives in far east El Paso and uses the program for doctor appointments and to...
KFOX 14

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
KFOX 14

IDEA Public Schools begin registration for 2023-2024 school year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents interested in enrolling their child at IDEA Public Schools in El Paso for next school year can start the process. The school announced Thursday it's accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. IDEA El Paso has 10 schools and serves over 5,000 students,...
KFOX 14

City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
KFOX 14

10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
KFOX 14

El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
KFOX 14

UTEP breaks ground on new Aerospace facility

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
KFOX 14

Ten tips for getting through security stress-free this Labor Day Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There’s no real need to work very hard to get through the Transportation Security Administration security screening process this Labor Day Weekend. However, for individuals who may not have traveled in a while and may be somewhat “rusty,” we’ve got these tips to...
KFOX 14

National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
