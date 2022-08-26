ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baywatch Community Calendar 9-1-22

The Redondo Beach Art Group will have an art show, “Textures,” Sept. 1 through Oct. 10 at the Malaga Cove Library art gallery. Participating artists explore a variety of materials and media. There will be a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The library is located at 2400 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Modern Monk – Gen Ripga arrives in Hermosa Beach

With his shaved head and traditional gold and red robes, Gen Rigpa stands out in the South Bay like a lightning bolt. At first sight, one might expect him to speak in haiku or impart cryptical zen koans like Yoda, but you’d be surprised to find how relatable he is. He’s a modern monk living in a modern world with the rest of us. He has an iPhone to keep track of his meetings and appearances and he travels the world teaching meditation to people who are seeking solutions to their modern-day dilemmas.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Spotlight on health – An Evening at the Reagan Presidential Library for Torrance Memorial Medical Center Patrons

In appreciation of their support of Torrance Memorial Medical center, donors were invited to dinner under Air Force One at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on July 30. First, they viewed the “Secrets of WWII” exhibit. They also posed for photos at the entrance to Air Force One and enjoyed a cocktail reception before sitting down to dinner. CEO Craig Leach spoke to the group about Torrance Memorial, and expressed his gratitude to the donors for their generosity.
TORRANCE, CA
easyreadernews.com

What America tastes like

Lucille’s Smokehouse Barbecue in Torrance is a South Bay favorite for Southern flavors. I have expat friends who live in New Zealand and stay with me when they visit family here. Their first actions on arrival follow a pattern. On the way from the airport, even before dropping their luggage, we stop for Mexican food, and within the next two days we go out for barbecue. These are the flavors they miss that are unattainable in the antipodes – Mexican restaurants there are a pale shadow of the real thing, and as for barbecue, in NZ, that usually means sausages and kebabs seared in a cut-down oil drum. It’s not bad as grilled meats go, but doesn’t compare with the slow-smoked Southern style in all its glory. If you ask any American living overseas what they miss, that’s likely to be the one of the first things they mention.
TORRANCE, CA

