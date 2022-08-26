Lucille’s Smokehouse Barbecue in Torrance is a South Bay favorite for Southern flavors. I have expat friends who live in New Zealand and stay with me when they visit family here. Their first actions on arrival follow a pattern. On the way from the airport, even before dropping their luggage, we stop for Mexican food, and within the next two days we go out for barbecue. These are the flavors they miss that are unattainable in the antipodes – Mexican restaurants there are a pale shadow of the real thing, and as for barbecue, in NZ, that usually means sausages and kebabs seared in a cut-down oil drum. It’s not bad as grilled meats go, but doesn’t compare with the slow-smoked Southern style in all its glory. If you ask any American living overseas what they miss, that’s likely to be the one of the first things they mention.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO