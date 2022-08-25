Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Mr. Daris Jones, Jr.
Funeral service for Mr. Daris Jones, Jr., age 87, will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bradford Cemetery in Bradford, TN. Mr. Jones died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his residence. Visitation for Mr. Jones will...
WBBJ
Elmcroft hosts ‘senior carnival’ for residents in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is taking the time to bring out fun for all. Elmcroft Senior Living hosted a carnival for residents at their facility in northwest Jackson. The event was a chance to invite family and friends out for some fair day entertainment. In honor of...
WBBJ
Butterfly Release in Honor of National Grief Awareness Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, members of the community got together, under the leading of the Positive Living Group, to hold a butterfly release in the memory of those who are no longer with us. Twana Miller, the Executive Clinical Director and Owner of the Positive Living Group, shares...
WBBJ
Gibson County Fair returns for 167th year
TRENTON, Tenn. — At the Gibson County Fair, fair goers are excited for the food and the rides. Everyone loves when the fair comes to town, but no one gets as excited as the kids who are going to board their favorite rides. Jaxon Coffman, an attendee of the fair, shares why he loves coming to the fair with his family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Library sparks creativity with upcycling program
DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — You can give items around your home a new look with the help of the Jackson-Madison county library. Adult services librarian, Shane Plunk shares why the main library in downtown Jackson continues to expand in services like the upcycling program. This service creates a space...
WBBJ
Area Relief Ministries to hold Salt & Light Benefit Dinner Sept. 11
JACKSON, Tenn. — Area Relief Ministries is holding the annual Salt & Light Benefit Dinner to help the homeless citizens of Jackson. A lot of talent is being displayed at this year’s event. The always incredible Jackson Symphony will be the entertainment for the benefit dinner, along with...
WBBJ
City calls for volunteers to help clean-up Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department is planning a community clean-up day at Muse Park. The event will be held on September 17, and the city is seeking volunteers to help make it a success. “We recognize the importance of making sure all...
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
‘American Idol’ alum Alex Miller to perform at Dyer Patriot Day Celebration
DYER, Tenn. — A former “American Idol” contestant will be performing in Dyer to benefit the Toys for Tots program. Season 19 Contestant Alex Miller will take the stage at the Dyer Patriot Day Celebration on September 9. This is the second year for the celebration, which is hosted by the Dyer Fire Department to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
WBBJ
Crockett, Gibson Co. Sheriffs discuss transfer of inmates, staff shortage
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local law enforcement agency is leaning on a neighboring agency for help. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has taken Crockett County inmates due to staff shortages, according to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce. “It just got to a point where it was just...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/29/22 – 08/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Baseball Tournament Brings Teams From All Over to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The USSSA Tournament was held in Jackson over the weekend at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex, with teams from all over, eager for a win and families ready to show support. One of the teams included was the West KY Outlaws 9U who played against the...
WBBJ
Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
WBBJ
Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
WBBJ
Student arrested after gun recovered at South Side High School
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters reached out to us with concerns about an incident at South Side High School in Jackson. We reached out to school officials who confirmed a student was arrested after a firearm was recovered on campus on Monday, August 29. A...
WBBJ
Bells community gathers for special event
BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
WBBJ
Free, fun event emphasizes the seriousness of dealing with electricity
TRENTON, Tenn.– Attendees to the Gibson County Fair are enjoying rides, games, and food this week. Tuesday evening fair goers were treated to a live demonstration that could one day… save their life. This action-packed demonstration called “8-1-1 in the 7-3-1” highlighted the do’s and don’ts of electrical...
WBBJ
Madison County Commissioners discuss tax rate changes at special-called meeting
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A special called Madison County Commission meeting was held Monday to discuss the tax rate. “We’ve had an issue with the state when we were doing the reappraisals, and they came back and they’ve taken it over, and it’s been sort of slow, we usually have everything in place by July but they sort of, they sorta dragged their feet in my opinion,” said Commissioner Doug Stephenson.
WBBJ
Celebrity hairstylist discusses top trends for fall
JACKSON, Tenn. — A celebrity hairstylist discussed some of the top hair care trends for fall. Glen Coco works with an impressive roster of A-list clients, so it may come as no surprise he’s learned a few things like how to go from glamour to everyday hair care.
Comments / 0