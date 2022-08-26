ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa, OK

cherokeephoenix.org

Lauryn Fields crowned 2022-2023 Miss Cherokee

TAHLEQUAH – Lauryn Fields, 20, of Sallisaw, was crowned Miss Cherokee 2022-2023 during the annual leadership competition held in Tahlequah on Aug. 27. The tribe also crowned a new Junior Miss Cherokee and Little Cherokee Ambassadors, all of whom will serve in their roles for the next year. As...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Language hub expected to be complete this year

TAHLEQUAH – A multi-million-dollar effort to transform a former casino into the Cherokee Nation’s new language hub is expected to wrap up later this year. Barring unforeseen setbacks, construction and renovation should be completed by Labor Day weekend, according to Language Department Executive Director Howard Paden. “So we...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
moreclaremore.com

Old Rogers County Courthouse and a little of it’s history

Oklahoma was admitted to Statehood in 1907 and Rogers County. dedicated her first Court House March 17, 1941. That is 34 years. During that 34 years, Rogers County officers had their offices in. rooms on the second floor above business buildings. Finally they. decided to buy a two story, long...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Phoenix hosts ‘Big Deer Contest’ this hunting season

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix is asking Cherokee Nation citizens to send photos of their harvested deer to the newspaper this fall as part of the Cherokee Phoenix Big Deer Contest. To participate in the inaugural contest, hunters can send a photo of themselves with their harvested deer to...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
farmtalknews.com

Oklahoma couple uses polyculture to grow sustainable food, farm on the lake

“All of our neighbors thought we were crazy because they all bought a house to be on the lake. We bought a house to be on a lake and have a farm!”. A backyard farming operation on the shore of Lake Hudson is just the way Stephen and Tammi Bell of Pryor, Oklahoma said they like it. The couple established Waterline Farms with the goal to use sustainable methods free of chemicals to grow their own fruits, nuts and vegetables using permaculture techniques.
PRYOR, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
police1.com

Okla. welding school creates new breaching tool for deputies

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department now has a one-of-a-kind breaching tool made by a local welding school unlike a usual pickaxe. According to News on 6, law enforcement deputies were discussing modifying a pickaxe, and they teamed up with Tulsa Tech Welding. Instructor Gilbert Moore modified the tool to be used in emergency types of situations, cutting off some of the pointed end, welding on a plate.
TULSA, OK
Politics
KTUL

Former Cherokee Nation employee wins civil suit against tribe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Cherokee Nation firefighter won a civil lawsuit against the tribe. A Cherokee jury awarded David Comingdeer $615,000 after he alleged tribal administrators retaliated against him for whistleblowing on mismanagement of a fire protection grant, according to trial attorney Michael Moore. The Cherokee Nation...
cherokeephoenix.org

Fiddler’s contest held at Cherokee National Holiday

TAHLEQUAH – A fiddler’s contest for young and seasoned fiddlers is part of the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday during Labor Day weekend. The contest is Sept. 3 in the Chota Ballroom of the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, and fiddlers of all ages are welcome to participate. Divisions include...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Free Fair 2022 News

The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17. The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more. Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Deceased man found near Sapulpa’s buffalo statue

Sapulpa police have confirmed a deceased man was found in his car in the parking lot adjacent to Sapulpa’s “Guardian of the Plains” buffalo statue on Tuesday evening. Police told Sapulpa Times that the man, identified as 59-year-old Steven Honeywell, was found by a family member just before 7:00 pm after going missing for a portion of the day.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

ODOT to replace Highway 412 bridge over Verdigris River

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will soon begin a bridge replacement project in Rogers County. The bridge to be replaced is a section of US-412 over the Verdigris River. Specifically, ODOT said the westbound bridge is set for replacement. According to ODOT, the $13.8 million project will begin September 6th....
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

