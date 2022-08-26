Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
Lauryn Fields crowned 2022-2023 Miss Cherokee
TAHLEQUAH – Lauryn Fields, 20, of Sallisaw, was crowned Miss Cherokee 2022-2023 during the annual leadership competition held in Tahlequah on Aug. 27. The tribe also crowned a new Junior Miss Cherokee and Little Cherokee Ambassadors, all of whom will serve in their roles for the next year. As...
cherokeephoenix.org
CN, IHS partner to bring more than $11.8M in safe water infrastructure to Cherokee homes across reservation
TAHLEQUAH – In partnership with Indian Health Service, Cherokee Nation officials signed an agreement to bring more than $11.8 million in safe water infrastructure and sewage upgrades to water districts across the CN reservation. CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Rear Adm. Travis Watts, area director for the...
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Provides Boost To Oklahoma Economy
Data from Bartlesville's tourism bureau showed the city brought in $40 million in tourist spending thanks in part to the "Killers of the Flower Moon" film production. Tourism was up in Bartlesville nearly 30% from previous years. The film also counted for more than half of the city's sales and hotel taxes in 2021.
cherokeephoenix.org
Language hub expected to be complete this year
TAHLEQUAH – A multi-million-dollar effort to transform a former casino into the Cherokee Nation’s new language hub is expected to wrap up later this year. Barring unforeseen setbacks, construction and renovation should be completed by Labor Day weekend, according to Language Department Executive Director Howard Paden. “So we...
kgou.org
Whistleblowers allege embezzlement, fraud at Tahlequah nonprofit that championed Indigenous women
On her first day of work, Patti Mitchell walked into the National Indian Women’s Health Resource Center filled with pride. The walls were covered with black and white photographs of Native American women. As a Cherokee, Mitchell was thrilled to serve her people. From the middle of Indian Country,...
moreclaremore.com
Old Rogers County Courthouse and a little of it’s history
Oklahoma was admitted to Statehood in 1907 and Rogers County. dedicated her first Court House March 17, 1941. That is 34 years. During that 34 years, Rogers County officers had their offices in. rooms on the second floor above business buildings. Finally they. decided to buy a two story, long...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Phoenix hosts ‘Big Deer Contest’ this hunting season
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix is asking Cherokee Nation citizens to send photos of their harvested deer to the newspaper this fall as part of the Cherokee Phoenix Big Deer Contest. To participate in the inaugural contest, hunters can send a photo of themselves with their harvested deer to...
Former Tulsa Skyride operator willing to operate again; auction still planned for October
TULSA, Okla. — The former operator of Expo Square’s Skyride tells FOX23 he would be willing to operate it again if it receives financial support through historic protection grants. Meanwhile, despite a possibility for historic status, Expo Square officials still plan to put the ride up for auction in mid-October.
farmtalknews.com
Oklahoma couple uses polyculture to grow sustainable food, farm on the lake
“All of our neighbors thought we were crazy because they all bought a house to be on the lake. We bought a house to be on a lake and have a farm!”. A backyard farming operation on the shore of Lake Hudson is just the way Stephen and Tammi Bell of Pryor, Oklahoma said they like it. The couple established Waterline Farms with the goal to use sustainable methods free of chemicals to grow their own fruits, nuts and vegetables using permaculture techniques.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
police1.com
Okla. welding school creates new breaching tool for deputies
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department now has a one-of-a-kind breaching tool made by a local welding school unlike a usual pickaxe. According to News on 6, law enforcement deputies were discussing modifying a pickaxe, and they teamed up with Tulsa Tech Welding. Instructor Gilbert Moore modified the tool to be used in emergency types of situations, cutting off some of the pointed end, welding on a plate.
KTUL
Former Cherokee Nation employee wins civil suit against tribe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Cherokee Nation firefighter won a civil lawsuit against the tribe. A Cherokee jury awarded David Comingdeer $615,000 after he alleged tribal administrators retaliated against him for whistleblowing on mismanagement of a fire protection grant, according to trial attorney Michael Moore. The Cherokee Nation...
cherokeephoenix.org
Fiddler’s contest held at Cherokee National Holiday
TAHLEQUAH – A fiddler’s contest for young and seasoned fiddlers is part of the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday during Labor Day weekend. The contest is Sept. 3 in the Chota Ballroom of the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, and fiddlers of all ages are welcome to participate. Divisions include...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Free Fair 2022 News
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17. The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more. Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first...
Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
sapulpatimes.com
Deceased man found near Sapulpa’s buffalo statue
Sapulpa police have confirmed a deceased man was found in his car in the parking lot adjacent to Sapulpa’s “Guardian of the Plains” buffalo statue on Tuesday evening. Police told Sapulpa Times that the man, identified as 59-year-old Steven Honeywell, was found by a family member just before 7:00 pm after going missing for a portion of the day.
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
ODOT to replace Highway 412 bridge over Verdigris River
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will soon begin a bridge replacement project in Rogers County. The bridge to be replaced is a section of US-412 over the Verdigris River. Specifically, ODOT said the westbound bridge is set for replacement. According to ODOT, the $13.8 million project will begin September 6th....
