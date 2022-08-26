“All of our neighbors thought we were crazy because they all bought a house to be on the lake. We bought a house to be on a lake and have a farm!”. A backyard farming operation on the shore of Lake Hudson is just the way Stephen and Tammi Bell of Pryor, Oklahoma said they like it. The couple established Waterline Farms with the goal to use sustainable methods free of chemicals to grow their own fruits, nuts and vegetables using permaculture techniques.

PRYOR, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO