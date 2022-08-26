Gainesville man sentenced to 364 days for reckless driving with serious injury and possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
WCJB
Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies arrested a man after they say they discovered meth while pushing his vehicle out of the road. Deputies responded to a call of a possible crash on US 90 east when they found 65-year-old Frank Braccia Jr. a quarter of a mile away from his car which was partially on the road.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after beating, strangling woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after beating and trying to suffocate a woman in Gainesville after an argument. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Don Lilley, 49, early on Thursday morning on charges of battery causing harm, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, robbery, and obstruction of justice.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman charged with sending death threats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tiffany Denise Perry, 33, was arrested late last night and charged with sending a written threat to injure or kill. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Perry had been sending her threatening messages on Snapchat for about four months; the victim said she thought Perry was sending her the messages because Perry thought she wanted to steal her boyfriend, but the victim said she had no intention of doing that.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for attacking man outside gas station
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Melissa Lynn Armer, 37, was arrested early this morning and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief under $1,000 after a man said she attacked him in the parking lot of an Archer Road gas station. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call from 3960 SW...
Independent Florida Alligator
Man arrested in Gainesville sentenced to more than 38 years in federal prison for drug charges
An Ocala man who initially was arrested in Gainesville was sentenced to more than 38 years in a federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Jonathan Thomas, 33, was convicted in April by a federal grand jury of conspiring to possess with...
WCJB
Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck. Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless. The victim offered...
Florida Man, 20, Charged With Murder In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A 20-year-old man is behind bars for the death of a 26-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. Last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Marquis Rosado, 20, after a Grand Jury indicted him for Murder in the First Degree, based upon his unlawful distribution
alachuachronicle.com
Uber driver with passenger arrested on DUI charge
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nicholas Troy Terrell, 26, was arrested early this morning on a DUI charge. At the time of his arrest, Terrell reportedly said he was an Uber driver taking someone home. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he pulled Terrell over on NW 13th Street near...
Teens accused of causing $100k in damage at Florida middle school
Three 14-year-olds have been accused of breaking into a Florida middle school and causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Lake City man caught by undercover cop, sentenced for illegal firearms and selling crack cocaine
LAKE CITY, Fla — This May, Edrick D. Jackson of Lake City pled guilty to distributing ‘crack’ cocaine and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Jackson to five years in federal prison. The court also ordered Jackson...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced to 38 years for drug trafficking
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 33-year-old Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for his role in leading a drug trafficking network. Prosecutors say he supplied large amounts of drugs to a trap house in Summerfield. At this trap house, his accomplices would then prepare the...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for ordering deadly home invasion robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of organizing a home invasion robbery that left a woman dead is being charged by the state attorney’s office. He is the fourth person involved in the crime to be arrested. Eighth Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer is charging Patrick Watson, 49,...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for hitting Subway employee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sam Kirtan Shinkman, 29, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly hitting an employee of the Subway at 203 NE 39th Avenue. The employee at the store told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Shinkman came into the...
WCJB
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeking help identifying scratch-off lottery ticket theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) recently entered the Circle K convenience...
click orlando
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearms
OCALA, Fla. – Benjamin Townsel, a 23-year-old Ocala man, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a release from the Middle District of Florida. Townsel pleaded guilty on Feb. 17. According to the report, on three different occasions,...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police officers received Narcan and went to hospital after making arrest
Gainesville — Gainesville police say two police officers received Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, after possibly being exposed to drugs during an arrest. Police say the officers went to the hospital and have now been released. Police say dispatch sent officer Sunday morning at 9:45 to the Waw...
News4Jax.com
Gainesville police officers rushed to hospital after being exposed to drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two Gainesville police officers are recovering from an accidental drug overdose after investigators said they were exposed to what investigators believe was fentanyl. It happened Sunday night, the Gainesville Police Department said, following the arrest of someone who investigators said was in possession of narcotics. Both...
