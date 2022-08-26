World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ($100,000) to an organised group, including his brother, that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials said Tuesday. French prosecutors are investigating allegations that Pogba was the target of extortion by his brother, Mathias Pogba, and childhood friends from the east suburbs of Paris, where they grew up. They demanded €13 million from the France midfielder, and repeatedly intimidated him, claiming he didn't support them after he became an international star.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO