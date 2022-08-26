ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Paul Pogba paid €100,000 to extortionists - French prosecutors

World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ($100,000) to an organised group, including his brother, that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials said Tuesday. French prosecutors are investigating allegations that Pogba was the target of extortion by his brother, Mathias Pogba, and childhood friends from the east suburbs of Paris, where they grew up. They demanded €13 million from the France midfielder, and repeatedly intimidated him, claiming he didn't support them after he became an international star.
The Guardian

Liverpool take Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus to solve midfield problem

Liverpool have addressed their midfield shortage by signing Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus. The Brazil international travelled to Merseyside for a medical on deadline day after an approach from Liverpool in the early hours of Thursday. Jürgen Klopp claimed after Wednesday’s win over Newcastle that the arrival of a midfielder was unlikely but the hamstring injury sustained by Jordan Henderson prompted the late move for Arthur.
