LIVE Transfer deadline day: Chelsea wait on Denis Zakaria, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moves
The summer transfer window has reached the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TRANSFER DEADLINES. Ligue 1: 10 p.m. BST/5 p.m. ET. LaLiga: 11 p.m. BST/6...
Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United future: Ten Hag says No. 7 will stay, rules out further signings
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo will still be a Manchester United player after the transfer deadline, while also suggesting the club's spending will come to an end after the completion of deals for Antony and Martin Dubravka. United are finalising moves for Ajax winger Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka...
Paul Pogba paid €100,000 to extortionists - French prosecutors
World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ($100,000) to an organised group, including his brother, that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials said Tuesday. French prosecutors are investigating allegations that Pogba was the target of extortion by his brother, Mathias Pogba, and childhood friends from the east suburbs of Paris, where they grew up. They demanded €13 million from the France midfielder, and repeatedly intimidated him, claiming he didn't support them after he became an international star.
Liverpool take Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus to solve midfield problem
Liverpool have addressed their midfield shortage by signing Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus. The Brazil international travelled to Merseyside for a medical on deadline day after an approach from Liverpool in the early hours of Thursday. Jürgen Klopp claimed after Wednesday’s win over Newcastle that the arrival of a midfielder was unlikely but the hamstring injury sustained by Jordan Henderson prompted the late move for Arthur.
