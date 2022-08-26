Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
County submits comments on single-family zoning elimination, asks City to delay adoption of the ordinance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission has submitted a Chair Letter to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, expressing concern about the City’s proposed ordinance to eliminate single-family zoning and asking the City Commission to delay a vote on the ordinance. The letter, signed by Chair Marihelen Wheeler, states...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County and Gainesville Neighborhood Voices Express Concern about City’s Proposal to Eliminate Single-family Zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Friday, August 26, Alachua County sent an official comment letter to the City of Gainesville and to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, expressing concerns about the City’s proposed Comprehensive Plan change that would eliminate all single-family zoning city-wide. The proposed change will nearly double the allowable density in all existing single-family areas from 8 dwelling units per acre to 15.
alachuachronicle.com
Purchase by Alachua County Forever Protects Lochloosa Creek
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Forever, the County’s environmental land acquisition program, has closed on the purchase of 605.27 acres from members of the family of Carrie C. Brown. The property is adjacent to the County’s 1,044-acre Phifer Flatwoods Preserve and protects over two miles of Lochloosa Creek as it flows toward Lochloosa Lake.
alachuachronicle.com
Thelma Boltin Center update scheduled for next Historic Preservation Board meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Neighbors are invited to the next meeting of the City’s Historic Preservation Board where staff from Wannemacher Jensen Architects, Inc. (WJA) will present design concepts and a vision for the City’s Thelma Boltin Center. Everyone interested in learning more about the challenges to reopening the cultural landmark is encouraged to attend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
County Labor Day Schedules and Waste Collection
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not be affected by the Labor Day holiday. In...
alachuachronicle.com
Commissioner Ken Cornell Appointed to Four Florida Association of Counties Committees
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell has been tapped by the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) to serve on four policy committees, including the FAC Presidents Select Committee on Broadband as well as the Federal Affairs, Water, and Health and Safety committees. FAC’s standing committees are...
alachuachronicle.com
New Head Start center opens in southwest Alachua County, providing quality early learning services to residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The newest Episcopal Children’s Services Head Start Child Care Partner (CCP) center opened its doors yesterday to the residents of Newberry, Florida. I Rise Performing Kids Academy is now enrolling for Head Start services for children and families in Southwest Alachua County. I Rise Performing...
alachuachronicle.com
RTS gets $300k from State for electric buses
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated another step in the state’s efforts to modernize public transit and reduce air pollutants caused by diesel emissions. Through the Volkswagen settlement, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is awarding more than $68 million that will secure 227 electric transit buses in 13 counties statewide that will replace existing diesel transit buses in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. The grants include $300,000 for the City of Gainesville Regional Transit Service to purchase four buses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Alford and Wheeler pay back taxes and penalties for falsely claiming homestead exemptions
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – After Andrew Caplan at the Gainesville Sun wrote a story about whether Alachua County Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler lived in her district and began investigating whether now-former County Commissioner Mary Alford had a similar residency problem, Alford resigned, but Wheeler has continued to serve as Commission Chair. Now they have both paid back taxes and penalties, implicitly admitting that they improperly claimed homestead exemptions while in office.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor assigns campaign sign vandalism case to Third Judicial Circuit over conflict-of-interest concerns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-196 on August 23, assigning Alan Geoffrey Geering’s case to John Durrett, State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit of Florida. A sworn complaint was filed on August 3 by Alachua Police Department, charging Geering with criminal mischief after...
alachuachronicle.com
New Gainesville ordinances aim to reduce plastic waste, protect the environment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The first of several new solid waste ordinances approved by the Gainesville City Commission is scheduled to take effect Friday, Sept. 2. In June, the commission approved three new zero waste ordinances, renewing the City’s commitment to protecting the environment through sustainable practices and to reaching its zero-waste goal by 2040. Initial notifications outlining the changes were mailed out to Gainesville businesses in July.
alachuachronicle.com
UF Health Shands Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida Health (UF Health) Shands has notified approximately 941 patients that information in their medical records may have been inappropriate accessed by an employee between April 27, 2021, and July 21, 2022. UF Health Shands says they learned about the data breach on August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
Barbergators to hold Open Rehearsal/Guest Night
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Barbergators Chorus will hold an open rehearsal and guest night on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 3146 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL. They invite all men who like to sing to attend and learn about the chorus, barbershop harmony, and a cappella singing. Guests will learn a new song with the chorus and sing along as the chorus rehearses one of their songs for an upcoming competition. Refreshments will be served. (Pizza is rumored to be involved.)
villages-news.com
14 acres listed at $5.1 million at corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road
Fourteen acres of pastureland have been listed at $5.1 million at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park. Signs went up this week at the property where cows and donkeys are still grazing. The property is listed by Catherine Hanson Real Estate Inc. The...
alachuachronicle.com
District again offering free homework help, tutoring through Beyond the Bell program
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools’ free after-school tutoring/homework help service will launch this afternoon, Monday, August 29. The Beyond the Bell program, which was established during the last school year, offers online support to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Elementary students will be able to access the program from 3 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in language arts, math, science, and social studies. Middle and high school sessions will run 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for language arts and math and on Tuesdays and Thursdays for science and social studies.
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
alachuachronicle.com
Mebane Middle School student brings firearm to school
ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the Mebane Middle School resource officer was notified by a teacher, who was notified by a student, that a student was in possession of a firearm inside his backpack while on the school campus. The school was placed into lockdown shortly after receiving this information.
Clay County hosts adoption event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Saturday, Clay County animal Service hosts am adoption event from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the PetSmart in Orange County. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Comments / 0