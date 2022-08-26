ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools’ free after-school tutoring/homework help service will launch this afternoon, Monday, August 29. The Beyond the Bell program, which was established during the last school year, offers online support to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Elementary students will be able to access the program from 3 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in language arts, math, science, and social studies. Middle and high school sessions will run 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for language arts and math and on Tuesdays and Thursdays for science and social studies.

