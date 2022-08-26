ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Alachua County and Gainesville Neighborhood Voices Express Concern about City’s Proposal to Eliminate Single-family Zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Friday, August 26, Alachua County sent an official comment letter to the City of Gainesville and to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, expressing concerns about the City’s proposed Comprehensive Plan change that would eliminate all single-family zoning city-wide. The proposed change will nearly double the allowable density in all existing single-family areas from 8 dwelling units per acre to 15.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Purchase by Alachua County Forever Protects Lochloosa Creek

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Forever, the County’s environmental land acquisition program, has closed on the purchase of 605.27 acres from members of the family of Carrie C. Brown. The property is adjacent to the County’s 1,044-acre Phifer Flatwoods Preserve and protects over two miles of Lochloosa Creek as it flows toward Lochloosa Lake.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Thelma Boltin Center update scheduled for next Historic Preservation Board meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Neighbors are invited to the next meeting of the City’s Historic Preservation Board where staff from Wannemacher Jensen Architects, Inc. (WJA) will present design concepts and a vision for the City’s Thelma Boltin Center. Everyone interested in learning more about the challenges to reopening the cultural landmark is encouraged to attend.
GAINESVILLE, FL
County Labor Day Schedules and Waste Collection

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not be affected by the Labor Day holiday. In...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RTS gets $300k from State for electric buses

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated another step in the state’s efforts to modernize public transit and reduce air pollutants caused by diesel emissions. Through the Volkswagen settlement, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is awarding more than $68 million that will secure 227 electric transit buses in 13 counties statewide that will replace existing diesel transit buses in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. The grants include $300,000 for the City of Gainesville Regional Transit Service to purchase four buses.
FLORIDA STATE
Alford and Wheeler pay back taxes and penalties for falsely claiming homestead exemptions

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – After Andrew Caplan at the Gainesville Sun wrote a story about whether Alachua County Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler lived in her district and began investigating whether now-former County Commissioner Mary Alford had a similar residency problem, Alford resigned, but Wheeler has continued to serve as Commission Chair. Now they have both paid back taxes and penalties, implicitly admitting that they improperly claimed homestead exemptions while in office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
New Gainesville ordinances aim to reduce plastic waste, protect the environment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The first of several new solid waste ordinances approved by the Gainesville City Commission is scheduled to take effect Friday, Sept. 2. In June, the commission approved three new zero waste ordinances, renewing the City’s commitment to protecting the environment through sustainable practices and to reaching its zero-waste goal by 2040. Initial notifications outlining the changes were mailed out to Gainesville businesses in July.
GAINESVILLE, FL
UF Health Shands Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida Health (UF Health) Shands has notified approximately 941 patients that information in their medical records may have been inappropriate accessed by an employee between April 27, 2021, and July 21, 2022. UF Health Shands says they learned about the data breach on August...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Barbergators to hold Open Rehearsal/Guest Night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Barbergators Chorus will hold an open rehearsal and guest night on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 3146 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL. They invite all men who like to sing to attend and learn about the chorus, barbershop harmony, and a cappella singing. Guests will learn a new song with the chorus and sing along as the chorus rehearses one of their songs for an upcoming competition. Refreshments will be served. (Pizza is rumored to be involved.)
GAINESVILLE, FL
District again offering free homework help, tutoring through Beyond the Bell program

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools’ free after-school tutoring/homework help service will launch this afternoon, Monday, August 29. The Beyond the Bell program, which was established during the last school year, offers online support to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Elementary students will be able to access the program from 3 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in language arts, math, science, and social studies. Middle and high school sessions will run 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for language arts and math and on Tuesdays and Thursdays for science and social studies.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Mebane Middle School student brings firearm to school

ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the Mebane Middle School resource officer was notified by a teacher, who was notified by a student, that a student was in possession of a firearm inside his backpack while on the school campus. The school was placed into lockdown shortly after receiving this information.
ALACHUA, FL

