Read full article on original website
Related
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket faces stormy skies in incredible aerial photos
Space.com took to the skies to get you one last look at SLS before it blasts off Monday morning.
Motley Fool
SpaceX Just Promised a Starship Launch in 2024
After multiple flight tests of its Starship megarocket in 2021, SpaceX has been unusually quiet about the rocket in 2022. Up until last week, that is -- when out of the blue a Japanese satellite operator announced it would launch a satellite on Starship. You’re reading a free article with...
Researchers claim to have discovered 260-million-year-old radio galaxy fossils
Astronomers claim to have found the oldest fossil radio galaxy yet discovered, hiding in a cluster. The brightest galaxy in the cluster erupted as a result of supermassive black hole activity, blowing massive bubbles of radio light into space, according to a report published by ScienceAlert on Saturday. "These newly...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it.
In a few weeks, NASA will test a plan called DART to see if it can redirect the path of an asteroid, and the public is invited to watch it.
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme's NASA-Inspired Artemis Moon Doughnut Will Be Available for One Day Only
Krispy Kreme is celebrating the historic Artemis 1 launch with an exclusive new donut inspired by the moon mission. However, early this morning, the team postponed the takeoff over engine issues—simultaneously pushing the donut launch with it. NASA has tentatively rescheduled the moon-bound mission for Friday, September 2 with...
NASA’s uncrewed Orion spacecraft will get a hand from a Star Trek-inspired comms system
AmazonAn inside look at how Cisco and Amazon prepped their tech for spaceflight in the coming Artemis 1 mission.
James Webb Space Telescope captures images of 'grand design spiral' Phantom Galaxy
The James Webb Space Telescope has recently shared images of the spectacularly spiral M74 Phantom Galaxy, proving why it is the best space telescope made by humanity so far. The photos were shared publicly by the European Space Agency. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may seem like a NASA...
Comments / 0