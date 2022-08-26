ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

SpaceX Just Promised a Starship Launch in 2024

After multiple flight tests of its Starship megarocket in 2021, SpaceX has been unusually quiet about the rocket in 2022. Up until last week, that is -- when out of the blue a Japanese satellite operator announced it would launch a satellite on Starship. You’re reading a free article with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong

Comments / 0

Community Policy