Modern Monk – Gen Ripga arrives in Hermosa Beach
With his shaved head and traditional gold and red robes, Gen Rigpa stands out in the South Bay like a lightning bolt. At first sight, one might expect him to speak in haiku or impart cryptical zen koans like Yoda, but you’d be surprised to find how relatable he is. He’s a modern monk living in a modern world with the rest of us. He has an iPhone to keep track of his meetings and appearances and he travels the world teaching meditation to people who are seeking solutions to their modern-day dilemmas.
Letters to the Editor 9-1-22
One of the requirements that needs to be satisfied by the proposed AES power plant development is the California Coastal Commission’s mandate to restore and perpetually maintain the wetland (salt lake and water pools) on the AES property. In addition, a 100 feet buffer zone needs to surround the wetland. The mandate was issued during the 2015 RBEPP (Redondo Beach Environmental Protection Program) public hearing. The Redondo wetland is unique to its site. It cannot be represented by any other open space or pools of water. Therefore, I would think any developer would first locate the site and size of the wetland, which will identify the development area. The area was surveyed by George Hansen in 1854 (Old Salt Lake of Redondo by Galen Hunter). It shows the salt lake with two pools of water south of the lake (see illustration below). The 1854 newspaper clippings (Old Salt Lake of Redondo) cite the size of the lake to be 130 by 500 yards and 200 by 600 yards. The sizes of the water pools were not mentioned. Using the newspapers’ dimensions without the buffer zone, the lake was estimated to be 10.5 to 19.5 acres using an elliptical area. With the two water pools and buffer zone around the wetland, the restored wetland could be around 25 acres, which is larger than the 22 acres of green area identified in the development. In addition, the illustration of AES site development (ER 18 Aug 2022, page 14) does not show the Edison switchyard. When did AES owner Leo Pustilnikov purchase the switchyard? If the switchyard does not belong to Pustilnikov, then the northeast corner of the proposed building needs to be modified.
Baywatch Community Calendar 9-1-22
The Redondo Beach Art Group will have an art show, “Textures,” Sept. 1 through Oct. 10 at the Malaga Cove Library art gallery. Participating artists explore a variety of materials and media. There will be a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The library is located at 2400 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.
What America tastes like
Lucille’s Smokehouse Barbecue in Torrance is a South Bay favorite for Southern flavors. I have expat friends who live in New Zealand and stay with me when they visit family here. Their first actions on arrival follow a pattern. On the way from the airport, even before dropping their luggage, we stop for Mexican food, and within the next two days we go out for barbecue. These are the flavors they miss that are unattainable in the antipodes – Mexican restaurants there are a pale shadow of the real thing, and as for barbecue, in NZ, that usually means sausages and kebabs seared in a cut-down oil drum. It’s not bad as grilled meats go, but doesn’t compare with the slow-smoked Southern style in all its glory. If you ask any American living overseas what they miss, that’s likely to be the one of the first things they mention.
Spotlight on health – An Evening at the Reagan Presidential Library for Torrance Memorial Medical Center Patrons
In appreciation of their support of Torrance Memorial Medical center, donors were invited to dinner under Air Force One at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on July 30. First, they viewed the “Secrets of WWII” exhibit. They also posed for photos at the entrance to Air Force One and enjoyed a cocktail reception before sitting down to dinner. CEO Craig Leach spoke to the group about Torrance Memorial, and expressed his gratitude to the donors for their generosity.
