One of the requirements that needs to be satisfied by the proposed AES power plant development is the California Coastal Commission’s mandate to restore and perpetually maintain the wetland (salt lake and water pools) on the AES property. In addition, a 100 feet buffer zone needs to surround the wetland. The mandate was issued during the 2015 RBEPP (Redondo Beach Environmental Protection Program) public hearing. The Redondo wetland is unique to its site. It cannot be represented by any other open space or pools of water. Therefore, I would think any developer would first locate the site and size of the wetland, which will identify the development area. The area was surveyed by George Hansen in 1854 (Old Salt Lake of Redondo by Galen Hunter). It shows the salt lake with two pools of water south of the lake (see illustration below). The 1854 newspaper clippings (Old Salt Lake of Redondo) cite the size of the lake to be 130 by 500 yards and 200 by 600 yards. The sizes of the water pools were not mentioned. Using the newspapers’ dimensions without the buffer zone, the lake was estimated to be 10.5 to 19.5 acres using an elliptical area. With the two water pools and buffer zone around the wetland, the restored wetland could be around 25 acres, which is larger than the 22 acres of green area identified in the development. In addition, the illustration of AES site development (ER 18 Aug 2022, page 14) does not show the Edison switchyard. When did AES owner Leo Pustilnikov purchase the switchyard? If the switchyard does not belong to Pustilnikov, then the northeast corner of the proposed building needs to be modified.

