Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Loses Police Association Privileges After Flashing Membership Card During DUI Arrest

Nancy Pelosi ’s husband Paul was axed from a California law enforcement association this week for flashing his membership card during his DUI arrest in May, Radar can confirm.

The California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation announced on Thursday that the 82-year-old’s membership had been rescinded after he attempted to use his membership to get out of his shocking arrest.

The foundation’s announcement also came just two days after House Speaker Pelosi’s husband pleaded guilty to one count of DUI on Tuesday.

“After evaluating the events that led to Mr. Pelosi’s arrest and conviction, we are revoking Mr. Pelosi’s lifetime membership with the CHP 11-99 Foundation effective immediately,” the group said in a collective statement on Thursday.

“The mere presentation of his 11-99 Foundation identification credentials to law enforcement made it appear that he was presenting them for preferential treatment,” the foundation added.

“These actions reflected poorly on the 11-99 Foundation and undermined our important mission.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paul’s attempt to use his CHP 11-99 Foundation membership card for “preferential treatment” during his arrest on May 28 was first revealed earlier this month.

According to the complaint and court documents connected to the night of Paul’s arrest, the 82-year-old not only handed over his membership card along with his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, but his “speech was slurred” and he was “unsteady on his feet” when the Napa County police arrived to the scene.

“His eyes appeared red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” the complaint, released on August 3, read.

Even more shocking is the fact that, according to the dashcam video footage from the night of his arrest, Paul struggled to keep his balance when ordered to perform a field sobriety test and complete a breathalyzer.

Paul’s blood alcohol level was later determined to be 0.082 percent, which is just over California's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

He was ultimately hit with two charges in connection to his arrest: driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

Shortly before the Napa County police arrived and arrested Paul, he collided his 2021 Porsche into a Jeep, causing minor injuries to the other driver.

Following Paul’s guilty plea on Tuesday, he was sentenced to three years of probation and 5 days of jail time – although the 5 days of jail time will include time already served.

House Speaker Pelosi’s husband will also have to complete a three-month drinking and driving course and install an ignition interlock device on his car for 12 months.