Thurs(Day): ‘Exciting to know we’re at full strength' | ‘We have to be the tougher team’
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media briefly via Zoom on Thursday afternoon to discuss the matchup with visiting Notre Dame on Saturday (7:44 p.m. ET; ABC) and more. The No. 2 Buckeyes are as healthy as they’ve been entering a season in recent memory. They did...
Everything Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about Notre Dame
At 7:30 pm ET Saturday night, Notre Dame will take on Ohio State in Columbus. The season-opener will surely be among the most watched games this weekend, as it is a battle between two Top 5 teams. So, what did Ohio State head coach Ryan Day have to say about...
Game Data: Buckeyes host Notre Dame in first-ever top-five season opening match-up
The 133rd season of Ohio State football will get underway Saturday night as the second-ranked Buckeyes host No. 5 Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium. The game will kick off at 7:44 p.m. and will be televised nationally by ABC. Ryan Day is beginning his fourth full season as the Ohio...
Podcast: Ohio State Preview
Irish Illustrated Insider discusses the game’s crucial matchups, paths to an Irish upset win, where Ohio State has a clear edge, and where Notre Dame must prove that it does if the Irish are to leave The Horseshoe victorious Saturday night. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The...
Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'
The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue
If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Challenge of Playing Ohio State's Multiple Look Defense
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with members of the media to preview the Ohio State game. Freeman updated the status of offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson who remains questionable for Saturday's game. Freeman also spoke about the challenge of playing Ohio State's multiple-look defense, his team's mindset going into the game, and the opening of the September 1 recruiting period.
Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with talent
College football will see a spectacle unfold this week in Columbus. The No. 2 Buckeyes will host No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In the College Football Playoff era, this is just the 15th regular-season matchup between a pair of top-5 teams. Will it even...
Top247 corner eyes Ohio State return
The latest in the recruitment of Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star cornerback Miles Lockhart ahead of the season...
4-star wing Dailyn Swain set to announce commitment on 247Sports
Dailyn Swain, the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM ET live on 247Sports YouTube Channel. The four-star wing out of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric Early College will decide between his finalists that include: Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State and Xavier.
