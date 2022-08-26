ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Podcast: Ohio State Preview

Irish Illustrated Insider discusses the game’s crucial matchups, paths to an Irish upset win, where Ohio State has a clear edge, and where Notre Dame must prove that it does if the Irish are to leave The Horseshoe victorious Saturday night. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
247Sports

Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'

The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue

If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Challenge of Playing Ohio State's Multiple Look Defense

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with members of the media to preview the Ohio State game. Freeman updated the status of offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson who remains questionable for Saturday's game. Freeman also spoke about the challenge of playing Ohio State's multiple-look defense, his team's mindset going into the game, and the opening of the September 1 recruiting period.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Hour#Ohio State
247Sports

4-star wing Dailyn Swain set to announce commitment on 247Sports

Dailyn Swain, the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM ET live on 247Sports YouTube Channel. The four-star wing out of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric Early College will decide between his finalists that include: Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State and Xavier.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy