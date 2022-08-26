Where Stanford ranks in 247Sports' Pac-12 power rankings

Experts are calling for Stanford to be near the bottom of the Pac-12

We are nearly a week away from Stanford taking to the field again to attempt to avenge what was another dreadful season.

The Cardinal are coming off of their second losing season in the last three years, and are hoping to prove the doubters wrong. As of right now, even with being one of the most experienced teams in the country there are still concerns surrounding this Stanford team. So much so, that in their first of 12 Pac-12 power rankings, 247Sports had Stanford ranked No. 8 in the conference.

Here is their reasoning as to why Stanford is ranked so low:

Stanford has a schedule that's nothing short of tough but the Cardinal have a coach capable of leading them through hard times. Tanner McKee is a player capable of shaking things up in 2022 so while capturing a Pac-12 championship is an extremely difficult milestone, Stanford could be a disrupter. Especially with dates against USC, Washington, Oregon and Oregon State in four of its first five games. The Cardinal are a team that could turn heads early and play host to USC during Week 2 in what will be both teams' Pac-12 opener.

Calling Stanford's schedule tough is an understatement as the Cardinal are scheduled to take on four AP Poll top-15 teams and five ranked teams total. David Shaw and company are banking on the experienced returns and a new defensive scheme, with the hopes that someway somehow they can manufacture a season that can shock the conference.