Independence, MO

KCTV 5

KC police investigating man’s death overnight as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man’s death overnight was not initially thought to be suspicious, but now Kansas City police are conducting a homicide investigation. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 1700 block of Gillespie Place around 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting and/or body being seen. That address comes back to Parker Square Apartments east of The Paseo and north of E. 12th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police release identity of man wanted in Lenexa attempted murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder in June. Officers said Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres physically attacked a woman with whom he had a relationship on June 1. Police reported Torres, who also uses...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A girl is safe tonight but the police are investigating after someone tried to kidnap her on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Robinson Street. The girl, whose age is unknown, said the suspect physically...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
City
Independence, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility

Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout. The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have “walked away from Lansing Correctional” at 11:05 a.m. He was a “minimum-custody offender.”. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Fort Scott Catholic church...
LANSING, KS
KCTV 5

One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one man is dead after he was killed in a homicide shooting Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street just before 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police find vehicle in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher, driver still unknown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. After releasing vehicle information Monday morning of the vehicle being a white 2017-2020 Honda Acura MDX with damage to its right front passenger door and grill area, officers stated they had found the car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD locates 55-year-old who had not been seen since Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a 55-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, Timothy D. Saunders was last seen at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30. in the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire

The Red Cross is assisting several families after several people were rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire at the Canyon Creek Apartments and Townhomes near Bannister Road and 71 Highway. |. A fall tradition is in full bloom! We’re talking about the sunflower fields across Kansas, of course. Tonight, KCTV5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD locates missing 15-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen earlier today. The police say that Soledad Brooks was last seen in the area of W. 124th Street and Wornall Road. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
KANSAS CITY, MO

