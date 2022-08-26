Read full article on original website
KC police investigating man’s death overnight as homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man’s death overnight was not initially thought to be suspicious, but now Kansas City police are conducting a homicide investigation. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 1700 block of Gillespie Place around 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting and/or body being seen. That address comes back to Parker Square Apartments east of The Paseo and north of E. 12th Street.
Police release identity of man wanted in Lenexa attempted murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder in June. Officers said Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres physically attacked a woman with whom he had a relationship on June 1. Police reported Torres, who also uses...
Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A girl is safe tonight but the police are investigating after someone tried to kidnap her on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Robinson Street. The girl, whose age is unknown, said the suspect physically...
Family members want justice after father of 9 was hit by car in June near Truman Marketplace
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last 83 days, family members say they’ve waited for justice after a driver hit and killed a man who was walking near Blue Ridge Boulevard, not far from the Truman Marketplace in Grandview. Relatives say 42-year-old Robert Gatewell had nine children. According to...
Escaped Lansing Correctional Facility inmate captured in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate reported escaped from the Lansing Correction Facility has been taken into custody. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said an officer saw Michael Stroede walking along the road in the area of 7th Street and Kansas Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The escapee...
Inmate who smuggled in fentanyl, heroin sentenced to 12 years in prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An inmate who used his own body to smuggle drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said today that 39-year-old Christopher Harris pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, second-degree. A judge...
Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout. The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have "walked away from Lansing Correctional" at 11:05 a.m. He was a "minimum-custody offender."
One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one man is dead after he was killed in a homicide shooting Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street just before 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.
KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
New law could put school staff in jail over what books they provide. The law is specific to public and private elementary and secondary schools, but it is outraging some librarians in general. KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital.
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout
A Fort Scott Catholic church built in the 19th century sustained extensive damage Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a fire. Family members want justice after father of 9 was hit by car in June near Truman Marketplace.
Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
Community heartbroken after teacher on bicycle is killed in hit-and-run
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have new information regarding the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed Charles Criniere as he was riding his bike in Kansas City this weekend. On Saturday morning, Ryan Corrigan lost his dear friend. “I have gone to the very spot where the...
Police find vehicle in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher, driver still unknown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. After releasing vehicle information Monday morning of the vehicle being a white 2017-2020 Honda Acura MDX with damage to its right front passenger door and grill area, officers stated they had found the car.
KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
Lansing schools in monitored entry, controlled release protocol following lockout
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - All schools in the Lansing School District are now following a “monitored entry/controlled release” protocol. In that protocol, adults can leave buildings and students can be released to a parent or guardian through the office. This comes after an inmate escaped the minimum-security Lansing...
KCPD locates 55-year-old who had not been seen since Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a 55-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, Timothy D. Saunders was last seen at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30. in the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire
The Red Cross is assisting several families after several people were rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire at the Canyon Creek Apartments and Townhomes near Bannister Road and 71 Highway.
KCPD locates missing 15-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen earlier today. The police say that Soledad Brooks was last seen in the area of W. 124th Street and Wornall Road. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
