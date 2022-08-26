Mary Helen Potts Temple, born and raised in Vicksburg, went to her heavenly home on August 28, 2022. Mary Helen was the daughter of Helen and Eugene Thomas Potts born on May 4, 1937. Mary Helen married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bobby” Gerald Temple on July 6, 1956, in Los Angeles. This year the couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. A remarkably successful entrepreneur, Mary Helen and Bobby founded Helen’s Florist in 1968. Her daughter, Nancy and son-in-law Wendell Gray, have continued the thriving business today. Mary Helen’s first employee was her mother, Helen, the flower shop’s namesake, and inspiration for her love of everything to do with flowers. Mary Helen enjoyed and made a beautiful career of floral design for all occasions including her knack for wedding planning down to the tiniest detail. She taught her daughters at very young ages her talent. Bobby was a pro at helping with Helen’s designs and critiqued every arrangement she ever made! More than once she was asked to design for Wholesalers’ Open Houses. At one Open House, she and Bobby created a gigantic peek-a-boo Easter Egg with a floral scene inside. It was one of her children’s favorite arrangements. Bobby was her devoted sidekick and together they could plan and accomplish her “dreams”. Her legacy has lasted 54 years in the floral industry. She had an infectious love for all her children and their interests – but especially her youngest’s career of playing and coaching baseball. She and Bobby traveled endlessly to countless games with their lawn chairs in tow. Mary Helen had many close friends, some of which she met in kindergarten and remained close to even today. Mary Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, a cherished niece and nephew, and a great-grandson. She is survived by her husband, her sister Nancy Youngblood (Alvin), her two daughters Gennie Black (Darrell) and Nancy Gray (Wendell) and two sons Tim Temple (Cindi) and Sam Temple (Kristen), fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. They will forever cherish her memory and share “Ma” stories with all her grands. The funeral service will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Crawford Street United Methodist Church where Mary Helen was a lifetime member with the Rev. Kevin Bradley officiating. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the service. The burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her seven grandsons: Brandon, Jake and Nick Black, Zack and Mac Temple, Garren and Gage Temple.

