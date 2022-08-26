Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Sept. 2, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Cassie Parkham, trained nurse,...
Vicksburg Post
Labor Day marks end of summer, start of football
Monday is Labor Day and according to some folks the official end of summer. That could seem a bit of a misnomer for us here in the South, where we judge summer by how hot it is and understand that those high temperatures have been known to continue well into November.
Vicksburg Post
Mary Helen Potts Temple
Mary Helen Potts Temple, born and raised in Vicksburg, went to her heavenly home on August 28, 2022. Mary Helen was the daughter of Helen and Eugene Thomas Potts born on May 4, 1937. Mary Helen married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bobby” Gerald Temple on July 6, 1956, in Los Angeles. This year the couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. A remarkably successful entrepreneur, Mary Helen and Bobby founded Helen’s Florist in 1968. Her daughter, Nancy and son-in-law Wendell Gray, have continued the thriving business today. Mary Helen’s first employee was her mother, Helen, the flower shop’s namesake, and inspiration for her love of everything to do with flowers. Mary Helen enjoyed and made a beautiful career of floral design for all occasions including her knack for wedding planning down to the tiniest detail. She taught her daughters at very young ages her talent. Bobby was a pro at helping with Helen’s designs and critiqued every arrangement she ever made! More than once she was asked to design for Wholesalers’ Open Houses. At one Open House, she and Bobby created a gigantic peek-a-boo Easter Egg with a floral scene inside. It was one of her children’s favorite arrangements. Bobby was her devoted sidekick and together they could plan and accomplish her “dreams”. Her legacy has lasted 54 years in the floral industry. She had an infectious love for all her children and their interests – but especially her youngest’s career of playing and coaching baseball. She and Bobby traveled endlessly to countless games with their lawn chairs in tow. Mary Helen had many close friends, some of which she met in kindergarten and remained close to even today. Mary Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, a cherished niece and nephew, and a great-grandson. She is survived by her husband, her sister Nancy Youngblood (Alvin), her two daughters Gennie Black (Darrell) and Nancy Gray (Wendell) and two sons Tim Temple (Cindi) and Sam Temple (Kristen), fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. They will forever cherish her memory and share “Ma” stories with all her grands. The funeral service will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Crawford Street United Methodist Church where Mary Helen was a lifetime member with the Rev. Kevin Bradley officiating. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the service. The burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her seven grandsons: Brandon, Jake and Nick Black, Zack and Mac Temple, Garren and Gage Temple.
Vicksburg Post
12th Annual Bricks and Spokes to be held Saturday, October 1st
Vicksburg Main Street has announced the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes bike race will be held on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Vicksburg. Bricks and Spokes offers a ride for everyone with 10, 23, 30, 50 and 62-mile routes. Each route will take you over the Old Mississippi River Bridge and into the flat land of Louisiana through the rolling hills of Vicksburg and into the Vicksburg National Military Park. This is the only opportunity for participants to ride across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and then take a spin through history in the Vicksburg National Military Park, all in one ride.
Vicksburg Post
THANK YOU: Junior Auxiliary hosts End of Summer Party at Lifting Lives Ministries
Thank you to the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg for hosting an End of Summer Party for the children at Lifting Lives Ministries. Lifting Lives Ministries, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit, exists to lift the lives of homeless families from discouragement and despair to enthusiasm and empowerment through nutrition and nurturing, modeling and mentoring in a Christian environment. Learn more at liftinglivesministries.com.
Vicksburg Post
Flashes face Riverfield in District 3-4A opener
When they returned to practice on Sunday, two days after a tough loss to Centreville Academy, St. Aloysius coach Bubba Nettles said his players were visibly upset and angry. The sight brought a smile to his face. “I’m pleased with their bounce back from last week, because there were some...
Vicksburg Post
Orlon Derrick Smith announces run for school board
Orlon Derrick Smith recently announced that he will be running for the District Five School Board seat for the Vicksburg-Warren School District. Smith is currently an investigator for the Vicksburg Police Department and has been in law enforcement for 20 years, 15 of which were with VPD. When asked what...
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central, Vicksburg notch volleyball victories
Warren Central’s volleyball team got back in the win column on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Raymond. Skylar Beard racked up 12 kills and served four aces as the Lady Vikes won 3-0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-15). Melissa Herrle also had nine kills, while Ellie Henderson had six. Mirannda...
Vicksburg Post
Overlay work underway on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg and Warren County
Workers for APAC of Jackson are continuing work on a $4.68 million Mississippi Department of Transportation project to overlay U.S. 61 from Jeff Davis Road to Hullum Road south of Cappaert Manufactured Housing. MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said APAC has repaired all failed areas in the road and begun mainline...
Vicksburg Post
Fiber Fun in the Sip returns after two-year hiatus
Fiber Fun in the Sip, Vicksburg’s only fiber arts festival, returned this past weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. For organizer Judy Busby, who co-owns Agape Knits and GEMS Luxe Fibers with business partner Emily Wolfe, the event’s in-person return was a great success. “It was...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Theatre Guild to perform ‘Freaky Friday, the Musical’ Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10
The Vicksburg Theatre Guild has scheduled performances of “Freaky Friday, the Musical” for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 11 at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre, 101 Iowa Ave. Tickets are $20, $15 for ages 65 and older and ages 13-18 and $10 for ages 12 and younger and are available at the box office and online at https://www.showclix.com/events/10243. For more information, visit https://www.e-vtg.com/.
Vicksburg Post
Supper on the ‘Sip tickets to go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1
The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s most popular fundraiser is back, and ticket sales begin Thursday, Sept. 1. Supper on the ‘Sip returns at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As in past years, guests will have the opportunity to stroll along the Old Mississippi River Bridge, sample selections from local restaurants and enjoy live music at various stages along the way.
Vicksburg Post
Jessica Cade to be recommended as Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Tuesday his plans to recommend Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief at the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of the Deputy Fire Chiefs at the Vicksburg Fire Department,”...
Vicksburg Post
Gators gear up for rivalry game with Warren Central
There’s an old football saying that the next game is the biggest. It’s a cliche, but sometimes — as is the case this week for Vicksburg High — it’s uniquely true. The Gators will head across town to Viking Stadium for the second week in a row to play Warren Central. They’re not only trying to shake off a season-opening loss, they’re out to end a 10-year losing streak to their rival.
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg aids Jackson water crisis, approves sending water to capital city
Vicksburg is sending water to Jackson to help with its water problems in the wake of excessive rain and flooding by the Pearl River. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at a special meeting Wednesday approved the donation of 10 pallets of water to Jackson with additional pallets to follow through next week.
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central looks to extend winning streak against rival Vicksburg
The annual football showdown between Vicksburg High and Warren Central has taken on a few nicknames over the years. The River City Rivalry. The Warren County Super Bowl. The simple, but descriptive, Vicksburg-Warren Central. Warren Central head coach Josh Morgan, who has been involved in the rivalry in some capacity...
Vicksburg Post
OUR OPINION: Danczyk leaves Vicksburg Fire Department better than he found it
Thursday marks the first day of retirement from public service for Craig Danczyk, now the former Vicksburg Fire Department Chief. The man who stepped back from his role as a first responder this week first entered the VFD in 1995 when he was only 22 years old. And it’s safe to say, Danczyk has left the department in better condition than he found it.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau awaiting estimated $1.2 to $1.4 million in ARPA funds
The Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau is waiting to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds. During the VCVB’s monthly board meeting, which was held Aug. 25 at the Hampton Inn, VCVB Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland reported ARPA funds, which have been allocated as round two of the Tourism Recovery Fund have still not been received.
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: A little bit of history for a once-vacant lot
These two buildings at 1400 and 1402 Mulberry St. were located on the southwest corner of Mulberry and Crawford streets. The building on the right was built before 1864 most likely and housed the William E. Gaunt Commission Merchant and Dry Goods Company in 1865 and 1866. A curious article in the Vicksburg Herald in December 1864, reported that when the reporter was passing by this building on Dec. 16, he “saw vast numbers of turkeys awaiting their destiny to furnish Christmas dinners. Not being fond of this inconvenient fowl, which is too much meat for one man, and not enough for two, we did not inquire the price, but refer our readers to the merchant of the coops for information upon this subject.”
Vicksburg Post
MDWFP asks Warren County deer hunters to help fight chronic wasting disease
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) held a public presentation on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and its presence in Warren County on Monday. Held at the Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus, Hunters and other concerned citizens gathered to learn about and discuss the disease and management practices.
