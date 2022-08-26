Read full article on original website
These Are the 20 Most Under-the-Radar Restaurants in New Hampshire
Have you ever said this sentence, "wait, you have never eaten there?!" You know what I am talking about. The hole in the wall restaurant that you love but no one else knows of it. The restaurant 20 miles away from everything but has the BEST food. Or even the restaurant just off the beaten path that not enough people go to.
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Maine and New Hampshire Dogs That Will Make You Say ‘What Are They Doing?’
If you have a pet, then you know that they can do some insane and funny things. It doesn't matter what type of pet you have. It could be a dog, cat, bird, or fish. I had a pet beta fish that, believe it or not, enjoyed being petted. That's right, I would put my finger in their bowl and they would swim up to the top and let me pet them. Honestly, I'm not sure if that makes me or the fish strange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
Want to Stay at This Magical Maine Hobbit Home With Major ‘Lord of the Rings’ Vibes?
If you are planning on camping in or around southern Maine this year, make a reservation at this "Hipcamp Best of 2022: Maine Finalist," Hobbit Home. Located near Bradbury Mountain State Park, this outrageously cool structure can be found through the Hobbit Home Hipcamp page. Hipcamp is a company similar to Airbnb or VRBO; however, the main target audience for Hipcamp is those looking for cool camping experiences rather than luxurious city nights.
The Happiest City to Live in New England Is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
Dartmouth
More than just a primary: New Hampshire politics keeps voters and legislators engaged in local communities
With a notoriously centrist electorate and a large state legislature, legislators share that New Hampshire’s government and voting patterns are unparalleled in the rest of the nation. This article is featured in the 2022 Freshman special issue. As one of the country’s smallest swing states, New Hampshire occupies a...
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most seniors in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
This Enormous River Monster of a Fish Was Pulled in Maine
As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
Controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about Gov. Chris Sununu's grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections.
20 Maine Restaurants Featured on Food TV Shows You Should Try
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River
If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
TripAdvisor Blog
4 best places to view the fall foliage in Vermont
There are so many ways to see fall foliage once the summer temps cool down—boat tours, train rides, road trips, and bike trails, among them. But the big question remains: Where to go? It can be a challenging seasonal phenomenon to nail down, given unpredictable cold fronts. But when it comes to Vermont, you can’t go wrong with a visit in late September or early October when the foliage is at its peak.
