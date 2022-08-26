Read full article on original website
The next Windows 11 update will finally make Task Manager useful again
Task Manager in Windows 11 has always been a last resort for users trying to troubleshoot their PCs, me included, but it's been left by the wayside by Microsoft for years. Yet with the upcoming Sun Valley 2 update, it's finally getting a redesign that brings it up to a modern standard, such as dark mode.
TechRadar
How to recover deleted emails and repair corrupt PST files for Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft long ago created the PST file format for Windows. Short for a “personal storage table,” these files have been designed to store items such as calendar events, contacts, and email. You’ll often find PSTs through native Windows programs such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Exchange Client, and Windows Messaging.
One of the best Microsoft Teams features is coming to more users
Microsoft is readying an update for collaboration platform Teams that will bring one of the most popular features to a wider pool of users. As per two new entries (opens in new tab) in the Microsoft 365 product roadmap, Microsoft is extending the ability to replace and blur the background of a video call to people running on virtual desktops from Citrix and VMware.
Dodgy Microsoft Azure update knocks Ubuntu VMs offline
Microsoft Azure virtual machines (VMs) running the Linux distro Ubuntu 18.04, have been taken offline by a serious outage. According to a statement from Microsoft, the issues began after Ubuntu 18.04 (bionic) VM users installed an update called "systemd version 237-3ubuntu10.54". After installing the update, the impacted users began experiencing...
New Windows malware uses a cunning technique to avoid detection
Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a dangerous strain of crypto-mining malware, which has made its way onto Windows devices across the globe. As detailed in a report (opens in new tab) from security firm Check Point, the malware is smuggled inside various legitimate-looking applications distributed via online marketplaces, including one disguised as an official Google Translate client.
TechRadar
Get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with this week's Samsung Labor Day sale
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.
Samsung and Roku TV owners can now get free Apple TV Plus for three months
Proud Samsung smart TV (opens in new tab) and Roku (opens in new tab) device owners have an extra reason to feel chuffed, with the news that Apple is offering device owners three months of free access to Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the iPhone...
MLB・
How to clean up your iPhone Home Screen and organize App Library
APPLE has introduced a way to help iPhone users organize the apps on their devices – and many don't know it exists. In 2020, the tech giant revealed iOS 14 – and with the new software update came many new features. One such feature includes App Library, which...
TechRadar
Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro review
Jackery has made a statement by releasing a power station with a lot of battery capacity and inverter power. Together with their newly-introduced 200W solar panel, they are out to quench people’s thirst for energy in a sustainable way. Pros. +. Light and compact. +. Fast charge. +. UPS...
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
The iPhone 14 Max might launch with a different and surprising name
For months now we’ve been hearing that Apple will launch an iPhone 14 Max in place of an iPhone 14 mini, with this new model going in the opposite direction – serving as a big-screen iPhone 14 (without the extras from the Pro line), rather than a small-screen version. But while the existence of this phone isn’t in much doubt, its name now is.
TechRadar
5 ways to modernize mainframe applications
With cloud (opens in new tab) computing rising in popularity, companies across industries are now being faced with the question of how they can modernize their mainframe applications (opens in new tab) to keep up with intense competition from cloud technologies offering fast innovation cycles and low costs. This is particularly evident in the banking and insurance sectors, where mainframes have long been a benchmark for security (opens in new tab) and reliability.
TechRadar
Wyze Scale X review
The Wyze Scale X is a really comprehensive body composition measuring tool, using bioelectric impedance analysis to deliver all the stats you need. Our tests found the scale was accurate and its presentation of data was solid, explaining the details of each metric provided. Pros. +. Great value. +. 13...
Forget camping, I want this Jackery solar generator for the apocalypse
I can't blame Jackery for positioning the promotion of its flagship solar generator at IFA 2022 in Berlin next to a giant RV camper mock-up. That's the pitch: Buy a solar generator and take it camping. Enough with the camping song and dance. We all know what these environmentally-friendly power-source...
CARS・
Malicious Google Chrome extensions installed on more than one million devices
A set of malicious Google Chrome extensions designed to monitor browsing activity have been installed on more than 1.4 million devices, researchers have reported. As described in a blog post (opens in new tab) from security company McAfee, the purpose of the scam is to modify the victim’s browser cookies each time they visit an ecommerce website, thereby netting the operator an affiliate fee for any purchases made.
With iPhone 14, Apple could beat everyone to the satellite smartphone
When did satellite-capable phones and watches get so hot? First T-Mobile and Starlink enter a tech partnership to bring satellite connectivity to just about any T-Mobile 5G phone. Then rumors crop up that Apple is looking to bring some satellite capabilities (opens in new tab) to the iPhone 14, which most expect to launch next week on September 7. Those new communication platform abilities even extend, possibly, to the Apple Watch 8 (opens in new tab).
Don’t buy this 30TB SSD from Walmart – it’s almost certainly a fake
A security researcher has sounded the alarm over a portable SSD listed on both AliExpress and Walmart, which appears to be programmed to misrepresent its own storage capacity. As reported by Ars Technica (opens in new tab), a researcher that goes by the name of @RayRedacted on Twitter has published a teardown (opens in new tab) of an XGeek-branded SSD with a supposed capacity of 30TB, on sale (opens in new tab) for between $29-$39.
Hottest iPhone 14 Pro leak points to it being the coolest iPhone yet… literally
We're now just a week away from the September 7 launch of the iPhone 14 line, but the rumors haven’t stopped rolling in, with a new expansive leak covering everything from the colors to the battery sizes, charging speeds, storage, and more. This comes from Lanzuk – a known...
TechRadar
What is ransomware and how does it work?
Cybercrime has been on the rise for years, and shows no signs of slowing. While cyberattacks were once focused on large companies, now everyone—from small business owners to local government employees to individuals—have to be on the alert. One of the most common types of cyberattack is ransomware....
TechRadar
How to change video formats with Free HD Video Converter Factory
Download and install Free HD Video Converter Factory (opens in new tab) Import your video file(s) If you need to convert a video into a different format, or you need to change the settings that have been used during encoding a file, it can be hard to know where to start -- particularly if you don't want to spend any money.
