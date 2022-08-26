ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to recover deleted emails and repair corrupt PST files for Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft long ago created the PST file format for Windows. Short for a “personal storage table,” these files have been designed to store items such as calendar events, contacts, and email. You’ll often find PSTs through native Windows programs such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Exchange Client, and Windows Messaging.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

One of the best Microsoft Teams features is coming to more users

Microsoft is readying an update for collaboration platform Teams that will bring one of the most popular features to a wider pool of users. As per two new entries (opens in new tab) in the Microsoft 365 product roadmap, Microsoft is extending the ability to replace and blur the background of a video call to people running on virtual desktops from Citrix and VMware.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Dodgy Microsoft Azure update knocks Ubuntu VMs offline

Microsoft Azure virtual machines (VMs) running the Linux distro Ubuntu 18.04, have been taken offline by a serious outage. According to a statement from Microsoft, the issues began after Ubuntu 18.04 (bionic) VM users installed an update called "systemd version 237-3ubuntu10.54". After installing the update, the impacted users began experiencing...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Docs#Google Slides#Google Drive#Google Workspace#Powerpoint
TechRadar

New Windows malware uses a cunning technique to avoid detection

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a dangerous strain of crypto-mining malware, which has made its way onto Windows devices across the globe. As detailed in a report (opens in new tab) from security firm Check Point, the malware is smuggled inside various legitimate-looking applications distributed via online marketplaces, including one disguised as an official Google Translate client.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with this week's Samsung Labor Day sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Software
TechRadar

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro review

Jackery has made a statement by releasing a power station with a lot of battery capacity and inverter power. Together with their newly-introduced 200W solar panel, they are out to quench people’s thirst for energy in a sustainable way. Pros. +. Light and compact. +. Fast charge. +. UPS...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The iPhone 14 Max might launch with a different and surprising name

For months now we’ve been hearing that Apple will launch an iPhone 14 Max in place of an iPhone 14 mini, with this new model going in the opposite direction – serving as a big-screen iPhone 14 (without the extras from the Pro line), rather than a small-screen version. But while the existence of this phone isn’t in much doubt, its name now is.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

5 ways to modernize mainframe applications

With cloud (opens in new tab) computing rising in popularity, companies across industries are now being faced with the question of how they can modernize their mainframe applications (opens in new tab) to keep up with intense competition from cloud technologies offering fast innovation cycles and low costs. This is particularly evident in the banking and insurance sectors, where mainframes have long been a benchmark for security (opens in new tab) and reliability.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Wyze Scale X review

The Wyze Scale X is a really comprehensive body composition measuring tool, using bioelectric impedance analysis to deliver all the stats you need. Our tests found the scale was accurate and its presentation of data was solid, explaining the details of each metric provided. Pros. +. Great value. +. 13...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Malicious Google Chrome extensions installed on more than one million devices

A set of malicious Google Chrome extensions designed to monitor browsing activity have been installed on more than 1.4 million devices, researchers have reported. As described in a blog post (opens in new tab) from security company McAfee, the purpose of the scam is to modify the victim’s browser cookies each time they visit an ecommerce website, thereby netting the operator an affiliate fee for any purchases made.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

With iPhone 14, Apple could beat everyone to the satellite smartphone

When did satellite-capable phones and watches get so hot? First T-Mobile and Starlink enter a tech partnership to bring satellite connectivity to just about any T-Mobile 5G phone. Then rumors crop up that Apple is looking to bring some satellite capabilities (opens in new tab) to the iPhone 14, which most expect to launch next week on September 7. Those new communication platform abilities even extend, possibly, to the Apple Watch 8 (opens in new tab).
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Don’t buy this 30TB SSD from Walmart – it’s almost certainly a fake

A security researcher has sounded the alarm over a portable SSD listed on both AliExpress and Walmart, which appears to be programmed to misrepresent its own storage capacity. As reported by Ars Technica (opens in new tab), a researcher that goes by the name of @RayRedacted on Twitter has published a teardown (opens in new tab) of an XGeek-branded SSD with a supposed capacity of 30TB, on sale (opens in new tab) for between $29-$39.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

What is ransomware and how does it work?

Cybercrime has been on the rise for years, and shows no signs of slowing. While cyberattacks were once focused on large companies, now everyone—from small business owners to local government employees to individuals—have to be on the alert. One of the most common types of cyberattack is ransomware....
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

How to change video formats with Free HD Video Converter Factory

Download and install Free HD Video Converter Factory (opens in new tab) Import your video file(s) If you need to convert a video into a different format, or you need to change the settings that have been used during encoding a file, it can be hard to know where to start -- particularly if you don't want to spend any money.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy