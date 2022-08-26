ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Judge sentences Freeport man to 5 years in prison

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”. Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.
ROCKFORD, IL

