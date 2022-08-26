Read full article on original website
Liberal Spikers Split at Hutchinson
The Liberal High School volleyball team played in a triangular Tuesday in the Salt Hawk Activity Center in Hutchinson. Liberal defeated Campus 20-25, 25-18, 25-22. Liberal lost to Hutchinson 13-25, 12-25. Jenna Ormiston and Rylie Hallman had nine kills each. Rachelle Terrazas had eight. Rylie Hallman had 16 assists and Lizzy Cisneros had 24 digs. Liberal is 4-3 and plays at Garden City on Thursday.
Abigail “Abby” Ramirez Serecer
Abigail “Abby” Ramirez Serecer, 16, of Liberal, passed away on Friday August 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. Abby was a Junior at Liberal High School. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Miller Mortuary on Thursday September 1, 2022 with the family present to receive friends.
LHS Girls Golf Opens at Hays
Liberal — 501 Great Bend — did not have a team score. Medalist was Jaycee Oakley from Hays with a score of 75. Ryann Warren from Garden City and Abbie Norris from Hays tied for 2nd with a score of 81. Wagenseller, one of only two players for...
Middle School Results
Our Lady Apaches did so good on Tuesday evening! Kamora Dean lead the team in aces, Akemi Makishima Morris in digs and saves followed very closely by Dayanna Esquivel, and Selena Ontiveros lead the team in kills. There was so much positive energy throughout both games; we know what we need to work on, playing and coaching both, but honestly the girls have so much to be proud of after a great showing for their season opener this year!
Hugoton Police Make Theft/Drug Arrests
Two people are in custody and $6,000 worth of stolen meat has been returned to the owner. This incident started in Morton County when the victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. Detective Lamatsch with the Hugoton Police Department received information that the stolen meat was in a Hugoton residence. Detective Lamatsch obtained a search warrant, which was executed on August 25th by members of the Hugoton Police Department and a K-9 Deputy from Morton County.
