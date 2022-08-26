Our Lady Apaches did so good on Tuesday evening! Kamora Dean lead the team in aces, Akemi Makishima Morris in digs and saves followed very closely by Dayanna Esquivel, and Selena Ontiveros lead the team in kills. There was so much positive energy throughout both games; we know what we need to work on, playing and coaching both, but honestly the girls have so much to be proud of after a great showing for their season opener this year!

HUGOTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO