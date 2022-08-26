I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Bilt Rewards is a quickly moving from the being the new kid on the block to the popular kid people want to hang out with. They launched with the ability to earn points for paying rent without any fees. Those points were redeemable for some of the most valued travel partners, such as American Airlines and Hyatt hotels. Since then, they’ve added the Bilt Rewards Mastercard, a no annual fee card that allows renters and non-renters alike to earn flexible currency they can spend in a variety of different programs. With bonus categories such as 3X on dining and 2X on travel, the card has a similar earning structure to the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO