It’s another Lufthansa Strike (2nd September)

We’re off again, with Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) calling out its members who work for Lufthansa – in effect, grounding the airline tomorrow (2nd September). The strike will run from 00:01 to 23:59 hrs. (Central European Summer Time; GMT+2). Unsurprisingly, the strike will have an impact on flight operations,...
Air Canada Aeroplan Punkte mit 85% Bonus kaufen

Air Canada Aeroplan ist ein recht spannendes Programm. Gerade geringe Steuern und Gebühren und 5.000 Punkte für einen Stopover machen es wirklich interessant. Derzeit läuft ein Sale mit einem 85% Bonus. Die Bedingungen:. The following Terms and Conditions apply to the Buy and/or Gift Points September 2022...
Wow, It’s back! A dozen Amex Transfer Bonuses just announced

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Triple Points On Gas And EV Charging Through October 31st On Bilt Rewards Mastercard

I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Bilt Rewards is a quickly moving from the being the new kid on the block to the popular kid people want to hang out with. They launched with the ability to earn points for paying rent without any fees. Those points were redeemable for some of the most valued travel partners, such as American Airlines and Hyatt hotels. Since then, they’ve added the Bilt Rewards Mastercard, a no annual fee card that allows renters and non-renters alike to earn flexible currency they can spend in a variety of different programs. With bonus categories such as 3X on dining and 2X on travel, the card has a similar earning structure to the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Delta Air Lines Suspends New York – Lagos Flight

Delta Air Lines is suspending its service from New York (JFK) to Lagos (LOS) over continuing concerns over its ability to repatriate money currently locked in Nigeria. Delta Suspends JFK – Lagos Route Over Repatriation Concerns Effective October 4, 2022. British Airways and Emirates have recently announced a service...
