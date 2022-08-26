Read full article on original website
It’s another Lufthansa Strike (2nd September)
We’re off again, with Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) calling out its members who work for Lufthansa – in effect, grounding the airline tomorrow (2nd September). The strike will run from 00:01 to 23:59 hrs. (Central European Summer Time; GMT+2). Unsurprisingly, the strike will have an impact on flight operations,...
9 Luxury Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
Air Canada Aeroplan Punkte mit 85% Bonus kaufen
Air Canada Aeroplan ist ein recht spannendes Programm. Gerade geringe Steuern und Gebühren und 5.000 Punkte für einen Stopover machen es wirklich interessant. Derzeit läuft ein Sale mit einem 85% Bonus. Die Bedingungen:. The following Terms and Conditions apply to the Buy and/or Gift Points September 2022...
Wow, It’s back! A dozen Amex Transfer Bonuses just announced
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story.
Triple Points On Gas And EV Charging Through October 31st On Bilt Rewards Mastercard
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Bilt Rewards is a quickly moving from the being the new kid on the block to the popular kid people want to hang out with. They launched with the ability to earn points for paying rent without any fees. Those points were redeemable for some of the most valued travel partners, such as American Airlines and Hyatt hotels. Since then, they’ve added the Bilt Rewards Mastercard, a no annual fee card that allows renters and non-renters alike to earn flexible currency they can spend in a variety of different programs. With bonus categories such as 3X on dining and 2X on travel, the card has a similar earning structure to the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred.
SWISS prepares its next season of food for long haul premium customers
SWISS International Air Lines will be offering First and Business Class travellers a new menu for the autumn season that was designed in collaboration with Zurich’s traditional Baur au Lac hotel as part of the airline’s ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ inflight foodservice programme. For the next...
Delta Air Lines Suspends New York – Lagos Flight
Delta Air Lines is suspending its service from New York (JFK) to Lagos (LOS) over continuing concerns over its ability to repatriate money currently locked in Nigeria. Delta Suspends JFK – Lagos Route Over Repatriation Concerns Effective October 4, 2022. British Airways and Emirates have recently announced a service...
Hotel And Meal Vouchers: A Small, But Substantial Victory For Airline Customers
In the grand scheme of things, most airlines are simply reaffirming what they have long offered: meal vouchers and hotel rooms for delays within their control. Even so, memorializing it in a written policy is a positive step in reducing the sort of shcnenanginas that so often play out when operations go sideways.
