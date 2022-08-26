Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Names of 5 candidates to fill 2 Douglas County judicial positions forwarded to governor
The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission on Wednesday announced five candidates to possibly fill two district judicial positions in Douglas County. The commission conducted open interviews all day, spending 20-30 minutes with each candidate, followed by executive sessions where the commission discussed the interviewees. The names will be submitted to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will have 60 days to make her selections to fill the positions. The names were announced at the end of the public interview process by Kansas Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen.
LJWORLD
Man Tased twice, arrested after allegedly damaging property at Lawrence hotel, refusing to stop
Lawrence police used two stun guns Tuesday night to subdue a man who was allegedly damaging cars with a rock at a Lawrence hotel. The man, Carlos Garcia Gaspar, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged in Douglas County District Court with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of criminal damage and one felony count of obstruction in connection with an incident that occurred just before midnight on Tuesday. The man is alleged to have damaged a window of the hotel and a vehicle, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 29, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LJWORLD
Convicted child-sex offender charged with attempted kidnapping in Douglas County
A convicted child-sex offender was charged on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court with attempted kidnapping. Darian Michael Willis, 27, of Eudora, faces one felony count of attempted kidnapping and one felony count of aggravated intimidation of a witness. The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 25, 2022, when Willis allegedly tried to force a woman into a car and threatened her, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board selects former school board member Gordon-Ross to fill vacant seat
The Lawrence school board has selected former school board member Ronald “GR” Gordon-Ross to fill a vacant board seat. As part of a special meeting on Tuesday, the board picked Gordon-Ross from three remaining candidates following an interview process. The board previously selected four candidates from 13 applications as part of its regular meeting last week, but one has since withdrawn. Board President Shannon Kimball said she saw strengths in all the candidates, but touted Gordon-Ross’ understanding of the board’s duties.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders approve courthouse waterproofing project
Douglas County leaders on Wednesday approved moving forward with a waterproofing project at the Douglas County Courthouse that county staff called “crucial.”. The commission agreed unanimously to a motion that will begin the process of waterproofing work to mitigate issues affecting the courthouse’s basement area. With that approval, county staff will direct Lawrence-based architectural design firm Hernly Associates Inc. to proceed with design and construction documentation for the project. The motion also sets an overall project budget of $1,491,139.
LJWORLD
Lawrence Police ask for public’s help locating a missing person
A 72-year-old man has gone missing and the Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate him. John “Gib” Sosman went missing Saturday around 8 p.m. in the woods near Riverfront Park in North Lawrence, according to a social media post Tuesday night from Lawrence police. Sosman went into the woods with a woman he knew but did not come out of the woods with her, the post said.
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission candidate pleads no contest to lesser charges stemming from assault case, gets probation
A Lawrence man known for protesting mask mandates who is currently running for Douglas County Commission pleaded no contest Monday in Douglas County District Court to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a case in which he was originally charged with aggravated assault. Justin Paul Spiehs, 41, the Republican candidate for...
LJWORLD
‘Not an if project; it is a yes project,’ KU leaders say of football stadium upgrade, events venue near 11th and Mississippi streets
University of Kansas leaders said Wednesday they are fully committed to a project that would significantly upgrade KU’s football stadium and add a new venue near the stadium to host entertainment events and conferences. “This project is not an ‘if’ project; it is a ‘yes’ project,” Sean Lester, deputy...
LJWORLD
‘Starting over with vision’: steering committee identifies priorities for development code update
The ability to create denser neighborhoods that allow commercial and other uses are among the priorities of a steering committee working to update the city’s land development code. The Land Development Code Update Steering Committee had its first meeting Wednesday to discuss the update to the code, which determines...
WIBW
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board to interview 4 candidates to fill vacant seat as part of special meeting
The Lawrence school board will have a special meeting Tuesday to interview four candidates to fill a vacant board seat. As part of its regular meeting last week, the board selected the four candidates from 13 applications that the board received to fill the seat of former board member Andrew Nussbaum, who resigned less than seven months after being sworn in. As part of the public meeting Tuesday, each candidate will have a 10-minute interview before the board makes its ultimate selection.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Burdened homeowners
Thank you for the information provided in the Sunday Journal-World concerning the budgeting and financial operations of the Lawrence and Douglas County commissions. It’s difficult to accept automatic property tax increases based on market-driven real estate value increases which may never be realized, and the attempt to explain the process is appreciated.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day
The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
LJWORLD
KU seeking design firm to develop concept plans for football stadium, events center project near 11th and Mississippi streets
The University of Kansas is getting more serious about upgrades to its football stadium — and this time the plans may involve far more than football. KU officials recently have begun advertising for design firms that are interested in creating “concept and schematic design” services for a new gateway project at 11th and Mississippi streets, which is at the base of Mt. Oread and is the current location of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
LJWORLD
KU, University of Chicago to team up on drug development research as part of $1.2 million grant
University of Kansas researchers are part of a $1.2 million grant to study a pressing issue in the world of drug development: Researchers know the cause of a particular disease, but they don’t know why certain human tissue won’t respond to drug therapies. Jingxin Wang, assistant professor of...
