Relatives and community members planned to honor the life of a woman police say was kidnapped and killed. At NOCO Nutrition in Greeley, the doors remained closed and flowers piled up outside Monday ahead of a planned vigil. Each tribute was for Angelica Vega, known as "Angie" by her friends and family, a 22-year-old who customers could always count on. "She loved her job," said Virginia Barragan, Vega's mother. "She loved greeting people and seeing how they would come in and wishing people to have a good day."On Friday, Vega was set to close the family business when Greeley Police officers...

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO