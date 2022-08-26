Read full article on original website
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree IdentifiedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Lakewood, CO
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State Patrol, transportation department issue Labor Day DUI warningsHeather WillardColorado State
Aurora man convicted, faces new charges after attacking victim during trialHeather WillardAurora, CO
Aurora man convicted of killing couple who responded to online vehicle adHeather WillardAurora, CO
The People’s Pickles is giving people second chances one dill at a time
Marcus Weaver has had a few second chances in life. As Weaver puts it, his life has been a “journey,” starting in Virginia Beach living with an abusive parent, to moving west and having run-ins with the law. Now Weaver focuses on helping others get their second chances...
(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee voted Wednesday to give $2 million in cash payments to people experiencing homelessness who are women, transgender, and gender non-conforming.
Basic income proposed in Denver to curb homelessness
A new proposed basic income program by the City of Denver would provide financial assistance to some families experiencing homelessness if approved by the council.
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for help
A resident of Quality Inn, which has housed homeless people two years, explains she is 83.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several homeless residents of Quality Inn hotel on Zuni Street say they have nowhere to go now that the city is kicking them out.
At Least They Spelled His Name Right
It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
Colorado program combats health care worker shortage
In the coming years, Colorado could be strapped for registered nurses, mental health professionals, and more.
2022 Taste of Colorado: 6 things to know
The annual Taste of Colorado, a free festival, is this weekend in Denver at Civic Center Park. This year's festival is said to be 'twice as big' with visitors expecting to see new attractions all around. Here are 6 things to know before you go:. The annual Taste of Colorado...
Slain Greeley woman remembered as loving daughter, hard worker
Relatives and community members planned to honor the life of a woman police say was kidnapped and killed. At NOCO Nutrition in Greeley, the doors remained closed and flowers piled up outside Monday ahead of a planned vigil. Each tribute was for Angelica Vega, known as "Angie" by her friends and family, a 22-year-old who customers could always count on. "She loved her job," said Virginia Barragan, Vega's mother. "She loved greeting people and seeing how they would come in and wishing people to have a good day."On Friday, Vega was set to close the family business when Greeley Police officers...
Colorado doctor leads the charge in 'life-changing' cystic fibrosis medication
DENVER — A run around Berkeley Lake with sisters Sam Monson and Libby Seamans will only prove two things: cystic fibrosis has nothing on their positive attitude or average mile time. Monson and Seamans have both been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a chronic and genetic disease that often damages...
Denver proclamation decries criminalization of drugs, incarceration
Thomas Hernandez of Tribe Recovery addresses the Denver City Council.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several advocates for the harm reduction approach to managing addiction drew repeated cheers and applause Monday from a council chambers packed with people experiencing homelessness.
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
Family of Loveland woman killed searching for answers
The family of a woman found dead at a Loveland park earlier this month hope they find justice for their loved one.
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
Colorado hospital’s unique way to help with drug addiction in the emergency department
Swedish Medical Center in Englewood has a new way to help fight addiction. A peer advocate now works inside the emergency department to meet with patients who are struggling with substance use disorder.
Colorado representative sentenced for impaired driving
Colorado Representative Matt Gray was sentenced on Wednesday for driving while ability impaired back in April.
Denver police applications getting less white, more Black, Hispanic
In the past five years, the Denver Police Department's applications look mostly similar to the city's demographics. In some cases, certain racial groups are overrepresented
Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps
AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
Thousands of Xcel customers locked out of thermostats during 'energy emergency'
When thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.
