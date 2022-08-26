ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

coloradopols.com

At Least They Spelled His Name Right

It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Taste of Colorado: 6 things to know

The annual Taste of Colorado, a free festival, is this weekend in Denver at Civic Center Park. This year's festival is said to be 'twice as big' with visitors expecting to see new attractions all around. Here are 6 things to know before you go:. The annual Taste of Colorado...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Slain Greeley woman remembered as loving daughter, hard worker

Relatives and community members planned to honor the life of a woman police say was kidnapped and killed. At NOCO Nutrition in Greeley, the doors remained closed and flowers piled up outside Monday ahead of a planned vigil. Each tribute was for Angelica Vega, known as "Angie" by her friends and family, a 22-year-old who customers could always count on.  "She loved her job," said Virginia Barragan, Vega's mother. "She loved greeting people and seeing how they would come in and wishing people to have a good day."On Friday, Vega was set to close the family business when Greeley Police officers...
GREELEY, CO
denverite.com

Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?

That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps

AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Killing of Greeley woman a heartbreak in the community

Family gathered with friends and supporters Saturday at the store where a 22-year-old woman was working as she was abducted and killed Friday evening. The family has identified Angelica Vega of Greeley as the victim in the attack. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, accusing him of killing Vega."We are devastated," wrote Candi Luis Gonzales, an aunt to Vega. "Our families are broken and we are lost for words we don't understand why this happened to her. We are filled with so much pain that can never be fixed we are filled with so much anger towards the monster who...

