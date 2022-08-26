Read full article on original website
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Man Tased twice, arrested after allegedly damaging property at Lawrence hotel, refusing to stop
Lawrence police used two stun guns Tuesday night to subdue a man who was allegedly damaging cars with a rock at a Lawrence hotel. The man, Carlos Garcia Gaspar, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged in Douglas County District Court with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of criminal damage and one felony count of obstruction in connection with an incident that occurred just before midnight on Tuesday. The man is alleged to have damaged a window of the hotel and a vehicle, according to charging documents.
Convicted child-sex offender charged with attempted kidnapping in Douglas County
A convicted child-sex offender was charged on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court with attempted kidnapping. Darian Michael Willis, 27, of Eudora, faces one felony count of attempted kidnapping and one felony count of aggravated intimidation of a witness. The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 25, 2022, when Willis allegedly tried to force a woman into a car and threatened her, according to charging documents.
Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 31, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
Lawrence man to stand trial on kidnapping and other charges after woman testifies about ordeal
A Lawrence man on Tuesday was ordered to stand trial in Douglas County District Court for a kidnapping charge after a woman testified that he held her down and choked her before she was able to escape to a neighboring apartment. The man, Eric Shane Knackstedt, 48, is charged with...
Lawrence teen accused of shooting at people from car; police post video warning ‘criminals’
A Lawrence teenager on Monday was charged in Douglas County District Court with assault for allegedly firing a gun at two people from a car he was riding in. Treyvon D. Johnson, 18, is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to charging documents. Johnson was...
In response to DA’s criticism over use of the word ‘criminals,’ Lawrence police chief expresses pride in his department
In response to a statement from the Douglas County district attorney criticizing police for using the word “criminals” in social media posts, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart on Thursday — in a two-sentence statement — said he valued transparency and was proud of the professionals in his department.
Lawrence Police ask for public’s help locating a missing person
A 72-year-old man has gone missing and the Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate him. John “Gib” Sosman went missing Saturday around 8 p.m. in the woods near Riverfront Park in North Lawrence, according to a social media post Tuesday night from Lawrence police. Sosman went into the woods with a woman he knew but did not come out of the woods with her, the post said.
Names of 5 candidates to fill 2 Douglas County judicial positions forwarded to governor
The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission on Wednesday announced five candidates to possibly fill two district judicial positions in Douglas County. The commission conducted open interviews all day, spending 20-30 minutes with each candidate, followed by executive sessions where the commission discussed the interviewees. The names will be submitted to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will have 60 days to make her selections to fill the positions. The names were announced at the end of the public interview process by Kansas Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen.
County sets date for town hall about proposal to extend Wakarusa Drive
Douglas County has announced a date for a town hall meeting about a proposed project extending Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence. The town hall, first referenced by Douglas County Administrator Sarah Plinsky in a memo to the Douglas County Commission last week, has been set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Greenbush Resource Center, formerly the Wakarusa Valley School, 1104 East 1000 Road.
‘An important symbol’: marker outside Lawrence public pool tells history of local effort against segregation
The marker outside the Lawrence public pool serves as a reminder that an integrated public pool — where children of all races were allowed to swim — did not come without a struggle and, in fact, took more than a decade of activism to accomplish. One of the...
KU seeking design firm to develop concept plans for football stadium, events center project near 11th and Mississippi streets
The University of Kansas is getting more serious about upgrades to its football stadium — and this time the plans may involve far more than football. KU officials recently have begun advertising for design firms that are interested in creating “concept and schematic design” services for a new gateway project at 11th and Mississippi streets, which is at the base of Mt. Oread and is the current location of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Gary Rauckman
Gary Lee Rauckman, 79, of Lawrence, Kansas passed away on Thursday August 25, 2022. Gary was born in Hutchinson, KS on June 1, 1943 to Harold August and Mary Margaret Rauckman. He was the second of four children. He graduated from Buhler High School in 1961. He married Kathy Schmidt...
Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with ‘soft launch’; governor bets on Chiefs
TOPEKA — Legalized sports betting arrived in Kansas on Thursday, with wagers being taken at state-owned casinos and via mobile apps. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly traveled to Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, and placed the first legal sports wager in Kansas, betting $15 – the same as Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number – on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII this upcoming football season.
Kansas football program and its fans have golden opportunity to make a key statement Friday night
There have been 12 season opening home football games at the University of Kansas since Mark Mangino left town and the attendance at each one told some kind of story. That includes the 2020 opener, which hosted no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday night, as the Jayhawks take...
Kansas football adds road game at Nevada to 2023 schedule to replace previously scheduled home game vs. Houston
The Kansas football program has added a nonconference road game at Nevada to its 2023 schedule to replace a home game with Houston, KU announced Tuesday morning. The move, which was first reported by the Journal-World, is tied to Houston joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023. KU will play at Nevada on Sept. 16, 2023, and the Wolf Pack will return the game and play at Kansas during the 2029 season.
Week 1 preview: Kansas to begin Year 2 under Lance Leipold vs. FCS foe Tennessee Tech
Late last week, with the start of the new season rapidly approaching, Kansas coach Lance Leipold began speaking to his players about what happened in January. That, Leipold reminded them, is when they began working toward the success that they hope to achieve come this fall. “Everybody’s excited, and they...
Kansas volleyball jumps 3 spots to No. 20 in latest AVCA poll
After a 3-0 start to the season that featured a win over the 22nd-ranked team in the country, the Kansas volleyball program moved up three spots in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. KU entered the season ranked No. 23 and jumped up to No. 20 after wins...
Lawrence school board selects former school board member Gordon-Ross to fill vacant seat
The Lawrence school board has selected former school board member Ronald “GR” Gordon-Ross to fill a vacant board seat. As part of a special meeting on Tuesday, the board picked Gordon-Ross from three remaining candidates following an interview process. The board previously selected four candidates from 13 applications as part of its regular meeting last week, but one has since withdrawn. Board President Shannon Kimball said she saw strengths in all the candidates, but touted Gordon-Ross’ understanding of the board’s duties.
Roger Martin
Roger Paul Martin of Lawrence died August 26, 2022 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was born August 31,1946 in St. Louis, MO to Esther and Arthur Martin. His parents and only sibling, Robert, preceded Roger in death. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Yoder; a sister-in-law, Carol Martin; the extended Yoder-Jensen-Dutton family; his fellow seekers at Peace Mennonite; and a world of friends.
Lucille Herman
Lucille (Jensen) Herman, mother of Jeff Herman of Lawrence and Brad Herman of Boulder CO, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 at the age of 92 at Presbyterian Manor, Lawrence, KS. A celebration of life service will be held on October 15 at 11:00 at the Lutheran Church in Smith Center, KS. A full obituary can be viewed at rfmortuaries.com.
