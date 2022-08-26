Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
mymoinfo.com
Ronald W. Miller – Service – 09/02/22 at 9:30 a.m.
Ronald W. Miller of Farmington died Monday at the age of 74. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 9:30 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredeicktown. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Ronald Miller is this evening after 5 at the Follis...
mymoinfo.com
Michael Edward Vargo Senior – Service 9/6/22 10 a.m.
Michael Edward Vargo Senior of Huntington, Indiana died Sunday at the age of 74. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 6th at ten o’clock at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Monday,September 5th...
mymoinfo.com
Dr. Martha L. McGraw – Service 9/7/22
Dr. Martha L. McGraw of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Pinecrest Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Martha McGraw will be Tuesday evening from 4 until 6 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
mymoinfo.com
Juanita Zorn – Service 9/3/22 11 a.m.
Juanita Zorn, nee Barber, of Owensville died Monday at the age of 92. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at the Bland Christian Church in Bland. Arrangements are through Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Darrell Wayne Halcomb — Service 9/3/22 6 P.M.
Darrell Wayne Halcomb of Fredericktown passed away on Thursday, August 25th, at the age of 51. The visitation for Darrell Halcomb will be Saturday (9/3) evening from 4 until the time of the funeral service at 6 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Ivan Glenn Minks – Service 8/31/22 1:15 p.m.
Ivan Glenn Minks of Americus, Georgia has died at the age of 87. A graveside service for the former Farmington resident is today at 1:15 at the Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation is today starting at 11 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Shirley Jo Colvin – Service 9/1/22 10 a.m.
Shirley Jo Colvin of Farmington died Friday at the age of 76. Her funeral service will be Thursday morning at 10 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with burial in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation is today at 5 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Kevin Charles Ogden — Service 9/3/22 Noon
Kevin Charles Ogden of Crystal City passed away Monday, August 29, he was 64 years old. The visitation for Kevin Ogden will be Saturday (9/3) morning from 9 until the time of memorial service at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Brenda Fay Roth — Service 9/4/22 1 P.M.
Brenda Fay Roth of Festus passed away Monday (8/29), she was 70 years old. Visitation for Brenda Roth will be Sunday (9/4) morning from 11 until the time of funeral service at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Concord Cemetery in Bloomsdale.
mymoinfo.com
Carl Cato Sand – Service 9/5/22
Carl Cato Sand of Salem died last month at the age of 97. A celebration of life will be Sunday at 3 at the Salem Chapel of the Jame & Gahr Mortuary. Visitation for Carl Cato Sand will be Sunday afternoon from 1 until 3 at Salem Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
Greg Alan Roby — Service 9/10/22 4 P.M.
Greg Alan Roby of High Ridge passed away Tuesday, August 23rd, he was 72 years old. A memorial gathering for Greg Roby will be Saturday afternoon, September 10th, from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 4 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Byron Tucker – Service 1pm 9/2/22
The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob with burial in the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Byron Tucker will be 11 to 12:30 Friday at the funeral home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Gene Paul Bequette — Service 9/8/22 10 A.M.
Gene Paul Bequette of Festus passed away Friday, August 26th, at the age of 85. The memorial service will be Thursday morning, September 8th at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial with full military honors in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A memorial gathering for Gene Bequette will...
mymoinfo.com
Mary J. Labitzke — Service 9/9/22 Noon
Mary J. Labitzke of Festus passed away Thursday, August 25th, she was 90 years old. The funeral services will be Friday, September 9th at Noon at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church of DeSoto. Burial will follow at Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in DeSoto. The visitation for Mary Labitske will be...
mymoinfo.com
James Edward AuBuchon – Service Private
James Edward Aubuchon of Desloge died Monday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be private at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Larry Dale Kinsey – Celebration of Life – 09/02/22 at 2 p.m.
Larry Dale Kinsey, formerly of Desloge, died August 9th at the age of 66. A celebration of life will be held Friday afternoon from 2 until 4 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Following the celebration of life, all are invited to meet at the V.F.W....
mymoinfo.com
Mary Lee Baker — Service 9/2/22 1 P.M.
Mary Lee Baker of Festus passed away Monday (8/29), she was 90 years old. The visitation for Mary Lee Baker will be Friday (9/2) from Noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Carlei Huff Blood Drive In September
(Farmington) The Carlei Huff Foundation will put on it’s annual blood drive on Saturday, September 10th in Farmington. Chuck Huff with the Carlei Huff Foundation says the idea for the drive came from their daughter in 2017. Huff says they have the blood drive every September for a very...
mymoinfo.com
Day classes cancelled at Jefferson College in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) Day classes at Jefferson College’s Hillsboro Campus are cancelled on Thursday due to a water main break. Day classes at the college’s Arnold and Imperial campuses will still be held as scheduled. Jefferson College will make an announcement later on Thursday if evening classes will be affected...
mymoinfo.com
A Battle Of Blackcats On KJFF
(Fredericktown) It’s a showdown between Blackcats for Jefferson County Friday Night Football on AM-1400 KJFF. Herculaneum travels to Fredericktown in a battle to go 2-0. Neither team has started a season with a 2-0 record since Fredericktown last did it in 2012. Fredericktown hasn’t lost to Herculaneum since 2016 and is looking to keep the trend going. Fredericktown Head Coach Jake Whitener says the defense played well last week but is looking for his offense to break through.
Comments / 0