Miami, OK

Four States Home Page

Webb City man in jail following chase through two Kansas counties

KANSAS — Authorities arrest a Webb city man after he leads them on a chase across two Kansas counties. On Saturday deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were searching for 39 year-old Larry Flowers who was a wanted fugitive. Just after noon the same day authorities saw flowers driving a Ford truck North of […]
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
KSNT News

21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

  JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

14-year-old Seneca student identified after social media threats

SENECA, Mo. – Seneca Police allege a 14-year-old was making threats toward the school and students through social media. According to Police Chief James Altic, community members started calling the police department late Tuesday evening. They said a student was making threats toward Seneca schools and students. After investigating...

