Wanted Missouri Fugitive captured in Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Missouri Fugitive from Justice is arrested after a police pursuit in Kansas. Saturday Cherokee County Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, Larry Flowers, 39. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a white Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when...
Two unrelated crashes along I-44 during deluge of rain
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6p.m. Monday evening reports of a vehicle overturned on I-44 near 6 mile marker eastbound alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to assist. About the exact same time a vehicle crashed into the...
Webb City man in jail following chase through two Kansas counties
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
14-year-old Seneca student identified after social media threats
SENECA, Mo. – Seneca Police allege a 14-year-old was making threats toward the school and students through social media. According to Police Chief James Altic, community members started calling the police department late Tuesday evening. They said a student was making threats toward Seneca schools and students. After investigating...
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
UPDATE: Bentonville police ID men involved in fatal shooting
At approximately 11:43 a.m. on August 25, the Bentonville police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane regarding a call of shots fired.
Mother Demands Justice After Son Dies After Turning Himself Into Ottawa County Jail
A Green Country woman said she's waited too long for answers and for justice. Her son died seven years ago, 12 days after turning himself in to the Ottawa County Jail. Video released in 2020 showed Terral Ellis begging for help from the jail staff and being ignored. Terral Ellis'...
