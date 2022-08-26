The El Dorado Food Festival makes its return in September

EL DORARDO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the El Dorado Advertising & Promotion Commission and El Dorado Insider , the famous El Dorado Food Festival will be making its return in September. The month-long festival is an opportunity to promote local eateries in the El Dorado area.

The publisher of the El Dorado Insider and owner of The Diamond Agency, Don Hale noted, “The El Dorado Advertising & Promotions Commission has stepped up again this year to provide financial assistance and help stimulate traffic in our local restaurants.” The assistance of the commission allowed the agency to place billboard ads, secure television spots, and print over 7500 coupons. “Participation from local restaurants has been great,” Hale added.

The festival has many supporting sponsors alongside the El Dorado A&P Commission and El Dorado Insider that include Michelob Ultra, Murphy USA, Glenn Mechanical, Hepco Distributing, and Standard Lithium.

During the month of the festival, participating restaurants will be offering coupons that are valid for dine-in or carryout orders. A number of the coupons offer free appetizers, desserts, drinks, or a 10% discount off the ticket. Coupons will be distributed through the El Dorado Insider , the Arkansas Welcome Center, the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, as well as hotels and conference centers in the surrounding area.

The El Dorado Food Festival will begin on September 1st and conclude on September 30th. Festival-goers are encouraged to photograph their meals and share them on social media with the tag @ElDoradoInsider. Participants in the festival can also post to Facebook with the name of the participating location to be entered for a chance to win a $50 Murphy USA gift card and a $50 cash prize.