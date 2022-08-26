ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

The El Dorado Food Festival makes its return in September

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJhh9_0hWxmmHJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP24C_0hWxmmHJ00

EL DORARDO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the El Dorado Advertising & Promotion Commission and El Dorado Insider , the famous El Dorado Food Festival will be making its return in September. The month-long festival is an opportunity to promote local eateries in the El Dorado area.

The publisher of the El Dorado Insider and owner of The Diamond Agency, Don Hale noted, “The El Dorado Advertising & Promotions Commission has stepped up again this year to provide financial assistance and help stimulate traffic in our local restaurants.” The assistance of the commission allowed the agency to place billboard ads, secure television spots, and print over 7500 coupons. “Participation from local restaurants has been great,” Hale added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmybX_0hWxmmHJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfucQ_0hWxmmHJ00

The festival has many supporting sponsors alongside the El Dorado A&P Commission and El Dorado Insider that include Michelob Ultra, Murphy USA, Glenn Mechanical, Hepco Distributing, and Standard Lithium.

During the month of the festival, participating restaurants will be offering coupons that are valid for dine-in or carryout orders. A number of the coupons offer free appetizers, desserts, drinks, or a 10% discount off the ticket. Coupons will be distributed through the El Dorado Insider , the Arkansas Welcome Center, the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, as well as hotels and conference centers in the surrounding area.

The El Dorado Food Festival will begin on September 1st and conclude on September 30th. Festival-goers are encouraged to photograph their meals and share them on social media with the tag @ElDoradoInsider. Participants in the festival can also post to Facebook with the name of the participating location to be entered for a chance to win a $50 Murphy USA gift card and a $50 cash prize.

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Thirteen residential sales in past two weeks

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 11-24 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one commercial sale bundled with a residential sale, two land sales, and 13 residential sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
myarklamiss.com

Final “Summer on the Square” event ends with a splash

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Local residents ended summer the right way in downtown for Main Street’s Back to School Bash with a Splash event. “It’s a free event so we love for people to come out,” said Beth Brumley, Executive Director of MainStreet El Dorado. There were...
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group awarded $10K grant to assist with the Delta Blues Heritage Series

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the City of West Monroe announced that the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group was awarded $10,320 in grant money by the National Park Service. According to reports, the grant will fund the Delta Blues Heritage Series which will be incorporated into the 2023 season of […]
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Society
El Dorado, AR
Lifestyle
El Dorado, AR
Society
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Harbor House

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Bill Vaugh of Harbor House is in the studio with Ashley Doughty. Bill gives details about an upcoming 5K run and motorcycle event to help raise funds for the Harbor House. For more information on these events, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KATV

Best places to eat in El Dorado

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Alexis Alexander, a local El Dorado foodie, talks about the best places to eat and drink in El Dorado. For more information on places to dine, click here.
EL DORADO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Advertising#Hotels#Murphy Usa#El Dorardo#The El Dorado Insider#The Diamond Agency#El Dorado A P Commission#Hepco Distributing#Septemb
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Ouachita Parish Public Library

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clair Calhoun Roane with the Ouachita Parish Public Library joins Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living to talk about library card sign up month during the month of September. Watch the clip above to learn how you can get your library card. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

September marks Library Card Sign-Up month at the Ouachita Parish Public Library

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the month of September, the Ouachita Parish Public Library will continue its 65-year tradition by encouraging everyone to get a library card. Cardholders can enjoy the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s e-books and streaming services that include the following: CloudLibrary for e-books and e-audiobooks Hoopla to download music, movies, and TV […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
MyArkLaMiss

New affordable retirement community coming to Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A new affordable housing project is being built, reusing land formerly owned by international paper to construct the first gated retirement community in the city called ‘Bastrop Senior Living’ “It would be very nice to have something like that. I have friends that need to be in a place like that, […]
BASTROP, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Arkansas University enrollment tops 5,000, with 1,722 living on campus

Southern Arkansas University shattered its previous fall enrollment records, officially reporting on Wednesday that the Magnolia campus had enrolled 5,094 students. It’s a 15 percent enrollment increase from last fall. In 2021, SAU reported 4,434 students, which was an increase of only 2 students from the pandemic year of 2020.
MAGNOLIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

UAM graduate enrollment sets record high, increase in fall enrollment

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the University of Arkansas at Monticello announced a 1.5% increase in overall enrollment for the Fall 2022 semester. The university also mentioned that graduate student enrollment reached a record high, increasing by 10%. The increase in overall enrollment at UAM’s three campuses highlights the success of […]
MONTICELLO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy