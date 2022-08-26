Read full article on original website
Idaho Today: Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival
Don't miss the Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival on September 10, 2022, experience local dishes and drinks.
2022 on track to be hottest August in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — On August 21st, Boise hit 100° for the 21st time this summer, which became a new record for the most days of 100° or hotter in one season (the previous record was 20 days in 2003). Just two days later, the temperature at BOI...
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'It's like art in the sky'
We are counting down the days to the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. It takes off in just a few days, starting with CapEd Kids Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. "The skies of Boise just get beautiful. It's like art in the sky," says Nikki West of 104-3 country. "It's been going on for so long, I feel like it's a definite staple in the community whether you are from here and have been to it or you've heard about it."
How dry is it, Boise? Death Valley has had more rain this summer.
As we approach the end of meteorological summer, Boise has already set plenty of weather records this year and is poised to set another. “This summer in Boise, July was our second warmest ever,” said Stephen Parker, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Boise “And although August is not quite finished yet, it appears to be a slam dunk now that this will be our warmest August ever.”
The Forbidden 'Wild' Corn Dogs
Occurred on August 18, 2022 / Middleton, Idaho, USA: "I was talking to M=my daughter and her friends about those 'wild' corn dogs and wanted to try some. So I pulled over on the side of the road and let them pick a couple. They picked two of them. My da.
Boise mayor says proposed Ammon Bundy event skirted special events process
BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released an emailed statement Tuesday morning explaining the rationale behind a canceled reservation for far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy. The statement said that a reservation at Cassia Park for Sept. 10 used a name other than Bundy’s.
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
History comes alive during the Warbird Roundup at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — The Warhawk Air Museum is hosting its largest event of the year featuring historic airplanes, modern jets and this year the museum is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War II. All day Saturday, people were able to watch planes, interact with...
Goathead Festival raises awareness for invasive species
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise's Goathead Fesitval was a celebration of the city's bicycling community, but also a place to raise awareness for the invasive goathead species. Goatheads, also known as puncture vines, have plagued many pedestrians and cyclists in Boise. They have the ability to puncture bicycle tires. They also can hurt dogs, as they can become lodged in the dog's paws.
Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon
We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
Analysis: The Legislature returns, and we pretty much know how this movie will end
Sorry to give away the ending, but Gov. Brad Little will most likely get his way. Sometime Thursday, or maybe Friday, lawmakers will probably pass Little’s ambitious one-and-done special session bill. Barring the unforeseen, they will pump another $410 million a year into education, green-light $500 million in one-shot tax refunds and roll back income taxes by more than $150 million a year.
Esther Simplot Park: Boise's hidden gem
BOISE, Idaho — One of the latest additions to Boise's parks, and one of the most popular, is Esther Simplot Park, named after the widow of the famous Idaho potato magnate. Almost 50 years ago, construction to beautify the Boise greenbelt began. The city created a series of parks that were all named after some of Boise's best civic leaders; Ann Morrison, Julia Davis, Marianne Williams, and Kristin Armstrong were just a few of the people selected to name the parks after.
Warbird Roundup returns to Warhawk Air Museum
BOISE, Idaho — The annual Warbird Roundup is returning to the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa to honor the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Japan during World War ll. The exhibit, running Saturday and Sunday, will focus on the battle nicknamed the Doolittle Raid, which was named after Lt. Col. James "Jimmy" Doolittle who led the battle.
Big warm up headed our way
BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — Prepare for a series of triple-digit days this week as an upper level ridge brings hotter than normal temperatures. The valley is projected to see four days at or above 100 degrees beginning Tuesday until Friday this week. These temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees above normal temperatures. Heat advisories may go into place later this afternoon for several parts of the region.
Yotes win season opener 31-3, College of Idaho's tailgate culture brings Yotes community together
CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho Yotes started their season on Saturday with a 31-3 win over Montana State-Northern in Caldwell. The College of Idaho athletics tries to bring in people from the Caldwell community. People also travel from other states like the Killians, who made their way from Modesto, CA to see their grandson, Ashton Patterson, play in his first college football game. An experience they say they wouldn't have missed for the world.
Evictions in the Treasure Valley back on the rise
Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
Idaho has beautiful islands… am I the only one who didn’t know this?
No, Idaho doesn’t have an ocean. But we do have a lot of lakes and rivers, and near some of these massive bodies of water, there are also absolutely breathtaking islands and groups of land. Don’t you just love Idaho? How could you not?. To my surprise, these...
Small furry pets available for adoption in Boise
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Boise, Idaho on Petfinder.
