US HVAC Equipment Market is expected to reach $23.1 Billion by 2027 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Ray Urdaneta, CEO and Co-Founder of MONAT Global, has been named the gold winner for Executive of the Year – Medium Companies in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards 2022 International. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005830/en/ MONAT Global CEO, Ray Urdaneta, named Best in Biz Awards 2022 International Gold Winner - Executive of the Year. (Photo: Business Wire) Ray Urdaneta led MONAT from humble beginnings in a small Miami warehouse to a multi-million-dollar global beauty brand in just a few short years. “The company is carving a distinct niche in the haircare, skincare, wellness markets by taking a holistic approach to hair and skin health in a way that no other company has done,” said Ray Urdaneta. “Our Market Partners have embraced our products and our culture of gratitude.”

BUSINESS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO