K&M Construction and Contracting Announces the Renewal of its Gold Sponsorship with Little River Elementary School In South Riding

He recently partnered with J.B Smith and Jacqueline Favors to establish TriBon Studios in 2021. Washington, USA – Chris Donaldson, a renowned filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer, recently formed TriBon Studios in 2021 and boasted a career spanning over 30 years in the film and entertainment industry. He is also setting up the first ever high school for performing arts, TriBon Academy, which will be in the TriBon Studios Campus; consisting of five soundstages, 15-acre backlots, 450 seated theatres, 5,000 seat arena, a 10,000 sq ft. eating gallery, parks, and recreation fields.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO