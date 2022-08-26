Read full article on original website
Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County
A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
Police investigate double shooting at apartment complex in Wyncote, Montgomery County
Cheltenham Township police say this appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no active danger to the public.
NBC Philadelphia
Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex
Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident
A hit-and-run accident on Easton Road Wednesday left a pedestrian injured, and Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court; a straight, flat stretch of road with narrow shoulders and without sidewalks.
State Police Investigating As Crash With Train Destroys Car In Northampton County (PHOTOS)
State Police are investigating the cause of a train collision in Northampton County that left a car almost entirely destroyed. The Forks Township Fire Dept. responded to the crash on Route 191 in Stockertown on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, the squad said. Crews treated the patient at the...
Two shootings in Allentown leave 1 person killed (UPDATE)
A pair of shootings overnight in Allentown have left one person dead. City police were called for several gunshots at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Juniata Street. Officers found a man dead of a wound consistent with a gunshot. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio confirmed Najeer...
Man killed after car flips on Interstate 78, police say (UPDATE)
A man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 78, according to the Lehigh County Coroner. The driver was the only occupant of the car that flipped onto its roof at mile marker 60.4 of eastbound I-78, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky. Coroner Daniel A....
Some Details Released In Death Of 2-Year-Old Pulled From Hot Car In NJ
Authorities have disclosed some details surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl pulled from a hot car Tuesday, Aug. 30. An off-duty firefighter and neighbor was performing CPR on the toddler when authorities arrived at the scene on Summerall Road in Franklin Township around 2:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Driver killed in I-78 crash is identified
The motorist killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 78 is identified as a 51-year-old man from Lower Macungie Township. Gary J. Navitsky was pronounced dead at 10:42 a.m. at the crash around mile post 60.4 of I-78 East in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said in a news release.
sanatogapost.com
County Detectives, Police Investigate Fatal Crash
NORRISTOWN PA – A crash Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) that killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, who was stillborn following the accident, is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Lower Providence Township police, District Attorney Kevin Steele said Monday (Aug. 29).
Dozens of shell casings found at Allentown, Pa. shooting scene
Police say they found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene.
KNOW THIS CAR? Mail Thief At Large In Lehigh County, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a string of mail thefts throughout Lehigh County. Troopers were called to a report of two men in a maroon sedan who were seen stealing mail from a mailbox on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive in North Whitehall Township around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
sauconsource.com
Woman Who Allegedly Drove Off With Gas Hose Still in Car Charged With DUI
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a Lower Saucon Township woman who allegedly drove away from a convenience store gas pump with the hose still inside her vehicle’s gas tank Aug. 23 has been charged with DUI and other charges. In a news release, troopers said Brenda Lea Day,...
buckscountyherald.com
Man found guilty of repeatedly stalking Bedminster woman
A 33-year-old man was convicted by a Bucks County jury on Thursday, Aug. 25, of stalking and terrorizing a Bedminster Township woman for more than six years. Andrew David Gold, of Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, was found guilty of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications, two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
2 men shot while outside friend's house in Southwest Philadelphia
Both victims, who are in their 20s, say they were sitting on the front porch of a friend's house when shots rang out.
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says
A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
