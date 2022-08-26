ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Daily Voice

Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex

Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident

A hit-and-run accident on Easton Road Wednesday left a pedestrian injured, and Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court; a straight, flat stretch of road with narrow shoulders and without sidewalks.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Detectives, Police Investigate Fatal Crash

NORRISTOWN PA – A crash Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) that killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, who was stillborn following the accident, is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Lower Providence Township police, District Attorney Kevin Steele said Monday (Aug. 29).
LANSDALE, PA
Daily Voice

KNOW THIS CAR? Mail Thief At Large In Lehigh County, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a string of mail thefts throughout Lehigh County. Troopers were called to a report of two men in a maroon sedan who were seen stealing mail from a mailbox on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive in North Whitehall Township around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Man found guilty of repeatedly stalking Bedminster woman

A 33-year-old man was convicted by a Bucks County jury on Thursday, Aug. 25, of stalking and terrorizing a Bedminster Township woman for more than six years. Andrew David Gold, of Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, was found guilty of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications, two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
LANSDALE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
POTTSTOWN, PA

