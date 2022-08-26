WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Thursday on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. There was no immediate ruling, but the judge had indicated last week that she was inclined to grant the request and asked Thursday, “What is the harm?” in such an appointment. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. This kind of review, they say, would allow for “highly personal information” such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump, along with any other documents that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Chris Kise, a Trump lawyer and former Florida solicitor general, told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that appointing a neutral party would restore public faith in the investigation. “This is an unprecedented situation. We need to lower the temperature,” Kise said. “We need to take a deep breath.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO