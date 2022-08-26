ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Alaska rejects Palin, Mississippi confronts a crisis

ALASKA SHOCKER — Democrat MARY PELTOLA won Alaska’s special election on Wednesday, making her “the first Alaska Native in Congress,” the Anchorage Daily News’ Iris Samuels reports, and the first person elected via the state’s new ranked-choice voting system. “Peltola topped Republican former Gov. SARAH PALIN after ballots were tallied and after votes for third-place GOP candidate NICK BEGICH III were redistributed to his supporters’ second choices. Peltola, a Yup’ik former state lawmaker who calls Bethel home, is now slated to be the first woman to hold Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat.” Peltola, Palin and Begich will face off again in November for a full term.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Fugate
Person
Joe Manchin
POLITICO

Diablo, clean energy and Newsom’s climate climax

THE BUZZ: Gov. Gavin Newsom staked some serious political capital on a capstone climate push — and in the end, his vision largely prevailed. Lawmakers were encouraged but skeptical when Newsom launched a late-in-session environmental play in early August, making a rare appearance at both Democratic caucuses to push for an ambitious green package. Wary legislators noted some of the policies Newsom wanted were political challenges that had already failed with the governor on the sidelines. Frustration simmered over Newsom’s push for a backup electricity supply that could extend both Diablo Canyon nuclear plant and fossil fuel plants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Poll: Young voters more motivated after Dobbs decision

Younger voters are notoriously hard to turn out, especially in midterms. But motivation to vote among registered voters aged 18-35 in key battleground states has shot up since the Dobbs decision, according to a polling memo shared first with POLITICO by the liberal group NextGen America. Forty-seven percent of those...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Thursday on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. There was no immediate ruling, but the judge had indicated last week that she was inclined to grant the request and asked Thursday, “What is the harm?” in such an appointment. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. This kind of review, they say, would allow for “highly personal information” such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump, along with any other documents that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Chris Kise, a Trump lawyer and former Florida solicitor general, told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that appointing a neutral party would restore public faith in the investigation. “This is an unprecedented situation. We need to lower the temperature,” Kise said. “We need to take a deep breath.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Harvey#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Andrew#Chevron Programming#Mor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy