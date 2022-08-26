Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Alaska rejects Palin, Mississippi confronts a crisis
ALASKA SHOCKER — Democrat MARY PELTOLA won Alaska’s special election on Wednesday, making her “the first Alaska Native in Congress,” the Anchorage Daily News’ Iris Samuels reports, and the first person elected via the state’s new ranked-choice voting system. “Peltola topped Republican former Gov. SARAH PALIN after ballots were tallied and after votes for third-place GOP candidate NICK BEGICH III were redistributed to his supporters’ second choices. Peltola, a Yup’ik former state lawmaker who calls Bethel home, is now slated to be the first woman to hold Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat.” Peltola, Palin and Begich will face off again in November for a full term.
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Russia and the U.S. are entering ‘dangerous and uncharted’ nuclear territory
Fighting around a Ukraine nuclear power plant is poisoning arms control discussions and feeding fears of a diplomatic break.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP’s busing of migrants stirs political debate over aid
Busloads of migrants have been dropped off in the nation’s capital since April, as the Biden administration and Democratic mayors dispute over whose responsibility it is to provide aid.
DeSantis sues Biden administration over Canadian drug importation program
Florida was the first state in the country to apply for the Canadian drug importation program in November 2020.
Mississippi water crisis triggers blame game
The city, state and Biden administration scrambled to address the emergency that has left the city of 150,000 people without safe drinking water.
Biden dodges the August curse
Less concerned about infection after overcoming Covid, the president is poised for a travel blitz.
RELATED PEOPLE
POLITICO
Diablo, clean energy and Newsom’s climate climax
THE BUZZ: Gov. Gavin Newsom staked some serious political capital on a capstone climate push — and in the end, his vision largely prevailed. Lawmakers were encouraged but skeptical when Newsom launched a late-in-session environmental play in early August, making a rare appearance at both Democratic caucuses to push for an ambitious green package. Wary legislators noted some of the policies Newsom wanted were political challenges that had already failed with the governor on the sidelines. Frustration simmered over Newsom’s push for a backup electricity supply that could extend both Diablo Canyon nuclear plant and fossil fuel plants.
Poll: Young voters more motivated after Dobbs decision
Younger voters are notoriously hard to turn out, especially in midterms. But motivation to vote among registered voters aged 18-35 in key battleground states has shot up since the Dobbs decision, according to a polling memo shared first with POLITICO by the liberal group NextGen America. Forty-seven percent of those...
States get stingy as sour economy drains their surpluses
States once roiled by Covid shutdowns became flush with cash, only to stare down rising inflation and an economy teetering toward a recession.
Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Thursday on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. There was no immediate ruling, but the judge had indicated last week that she was inclined to grant the request and asked Thursday, “What is the harm?” in such an appointment. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. This kind of review, they say, would allow for “highly personal information” such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump, along with any other documents that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Chris Kise, a Trump lawyer and former Florida solicitor general, told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that appointing a neutral party would restore public faith in the investigation. “This is an unprecedented situation. We need to lower the temperature,” Kise said. “We need to take a deep breath.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fear of blackouts sways California lawmakers on nuclear power plant extension
Late-night vote will enable the Diablo Canyon power plant to operate until 2030.
Inside the novel voting system that could sink Palin’s comeback bid
Ranked choice voting is spreading, and advocates have their eyes set on bringing it to Nevada next.
‘We’re in a housing recession’
The housing market has cooled so much as the Fed withdraws its support for the economy that some analysts say it may be in a slump.
Californians brace for grid-straining heat wave as lawmakers debate Newsom's energy pitch
Extreme weather comes as the governor tries to persuade lawmakers to delay closure of state's last nuclear plant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion | Could This Flag Help Bring Brittney Griner Home?
The relatives of the 67 Americans held captive abroad are desperate to raise public awareness of their loved ones’ plight.
Trump adds former Florida solicitor general to legal team working Mar-a-Lago probe
The former president has a new lawyer, and the Republican National Committee isn’t picking up the tab.
First of ‘hundreds’ of Iranian drones arrives in Russia
A deepening security relationship between Moscow and Tehran concerns Pentagon officials.
Biden administration to ask Congress to approve $1.1B arms sale to Taiwan
Fears have grown in recent years that China is positioning itself to take Taiwan by military force.
Comments / 0